By Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello

The furore on social media, following the engagements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Chatham House was uncalled for. The outing was full of lessons and revelations, taking Nigerians closer to the Presidential aspirant and his understanding of leadership and plans for Nigerians, when elected

If you think Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not have answers to the questions thrown at him in Chatham House, it’s time you wake up to the reality of inclusive leadership in the 21st century. Bola Tinubu has proven to be a team player, leader with foresight, and inclusive style of governance.

As Nigerians, we sometimes struggle to adapt to change. Bola Tinubu’s outing at Chatham House has brought another angle to the political atmosphere in Nigeria which has never been done before. It is, however, refreshing to know and witness.

Tinubu ensured that the 10 critical questions posed to them were duly answered, responding to 4 questions by himself, and assigning 6 to others, intentional leadership display, at it’s peak.

Carrying other people along, he knows how important they are to his mission, and relevance of inclusivity. Tinubu has been able to identify this country as our own, acknowledging that everyone is important and leaving no one behind. Nigerians are known as the people that see their President as gods but Tinubu is breaking the norm by bringing all closer and showing humanity.

Leadership is about delegation, talent identification and nurturing. These and more, have been displayed by Bola Tinubu in the UK. When important questions were thrown at him, with full confidence, he chose the right people on his team to answer relevant questions.

Every speaker was fantastic, from Dele Alake to Dr. Betta Edu, National Women leader of APC, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, and others. Nigerians were proud and the outing, a resounding success.

In his address, Bola Tinubu outlined his vision on security, economy, and foreign policy ahead of next year’s election, reiterated his commitment to the values of democracy and called on all stakeholders to reject all forms of electoral violence and malpractice whilst allowing only the will of the people to prevail.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s track record is rich and if given the opportunity, the economy will be diversified, unemployment will be reduced and many youth gets employed, insecurity will end, the education sector will improve, among many others.

Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello is a Nigerian Journalist and member of the Media and Publicity Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council.