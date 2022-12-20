By Ozioruva Ali



THE Federal Government, through the Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq yesterday said 2,099 out of the 7,126 persons that registered for the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 2.0) across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State, have been shortlisted for the empowerment exercise in the state.

The minister stated this at the official Roll-Out of the GEEP 2.0 in Benin City, Edo state.

Represented by the Deputy Director in the Ministry, Patience Achor, Farouq said “In the first phase of GEEP programme, about 1,142,783 potential beneficiaries where registered by the COMO’S across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria. 7,126 potential beneficiaries were registered in Edo State across the 18 LGAs. About 2,099 beneficiaries were selected.

“These selected beneficiaries are currently under-going enumeration and today I have gracefully come to Roll-Out the programme in the “Heart Beat of Nigeria, Edo State.

“Hence, successful beneficiaries of the GEEP programme will start receiving credit alerts from Access bank today by God’s grace”, she said.

The minister said GEEP as a programme is targeted at the vulnerable in the society while placing more emphasis on the widows and the Persons Living With Disability (PLWD). “GEEP is captured in three signature schemes namely the TraderMoni loan of N50,000, targeted towards uplifting under-privileged and marginalized youths between the ages of 18-40 years in Nigeria, MarketMoni an empowerment programme designed for under privileged and marginalized women in our society specifically targeted towards Female headed households e.g., Widows, divorcees amongst other vulnerable groups, then the FarmerMoni loan scheme which is equally designed to provide agricultural inputs worth up to a maximum of N300,000 to rural farmers”, she said.

While flagging off the National Sensitization Exercise for the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), she said 9.9 million children are currently being fed nationwide, and that President Buhari has approved that the programme be expended by another 5 million children.

In her opening remarks, the Edo State Focal person Social Investment programme, Osayuwamen Aladeselu said that the programme is a partnership between the state and the federal government.