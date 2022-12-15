By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Team, Alh Lanre Onilu, has urged the electorate to massively vote for his principal in the 2023 general election, noting that Nigerians need Asiwaju Bola Tinubu more than Tinubu needs Nigerians.

He also denied that Asiwaju Tinubu has been avoiding campaigning with the performances of the current administration of President Buhari, but rather referencing his administration as governor of Lagos State, insisting that the current administration had performed well.

Onilu spoke with journalists on Wednesday in Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state during the empowerment programme organised by SSA on Community Intervention to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kayode Oyin Zubair.

He said: “The country as at now actually needs Tinubu more than Asiwaju needs Nigerians and that is reflected in the kind of support that we are receiving in all the states we have visited.”

On why Asiwaju Tinubu hasn’t been campaigning with President Buhari’s administration, he said,” Asiwaju is not running away from it. I have said that several times.

“Buhari has spent seven and half years and I make bold to say, boldly here, that he has done very well.

“Forget about whatever anybody is saying, this President Muhammadu Buhari has performed and we are proud to say it and we are going to build on the successes of this particular government.

“Asiwaju will do that and he will correct wherever there is mistake. Buhari is human being after all, there will be mistakes.

“But wherever there are mistakes, he will correct it. To say he is running away from success; do people run away from success? No.”

Onilu also canvassed for the re-election of Governor AbdulRazaq who he said has performed exemplary well in the area of governance, citing provision of water to Igbaja community that hasn’t had water for 21 years before the advent of the present administration.

In his remark, Zubair: “My office SSA Community Intervention has also given out 100 tricycles in Kwara. Those people we gave tricycles to will finish their repayment by February next year.

“Making of 18 months. To the glory of God, this particular office attracted a N160 million community intervention grant from the Aliko Dangote Foundation, which was given to 16,000 women across Kwara State.

“With God on our side, recently, we gave out 50 mini-buses at the cost of N125,000,000; N100 million from SEAP, and the remaining N25 million was added by KOZ intervention.”