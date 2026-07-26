2027: Tinubu should retire, Nigeria needs fresh leadership — Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to step aside before the 2027 general election, saying Nigeria requires a more energetic and capable leader to tackle its worsening economic hardship and security challenges.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Obi argued that Tinubu’s administration has failed to provide the leadership needed to address the country’s growing crises. He said the president no longer possesses the capacity required to govern effectively.

According to Obi, there is a stark contrast between Tinubu’s years as governor of Lagos State and his current performance as president.

“The Bola Tinubu that was governor is not the one that is president today. He’s tired. He should be allowed to retire in peace and then go home,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor maintained that Nigeria was heading in the wrong direction under the current administration, insisting that the country needed a change in leadership.

“As it is right now, Bola Tinubu is leading us nowhere. We will turn it so he can see it. That’s why maybe I’m calling for his retirement. The man should just step aside. Yes, he doesn’t have the capacity to do the job,” he said.

Obi urged Nigerians to shift attention away from political calculations and focus on pressing national issues such as poverty, hunger, education and insecurity. Citing recent global projections, he said nearly 79 per cent of Nigerians could fall below the poverty line, while millions were also at risk of food insecurity.

Reacting to comments by United States President Donald Trump praising Tinubu’s efforts against insecurity, Obi acknowledged the commendation but insisted the government’s response remained inadequate.

“Thank you to Donald Trump. Thank you to President Trump. But we need to do more, far more than what we are doing,” he said.

“I’ve heard people, and Donald Trump is now confirming it, say he has done his best. But with the crisis we are facing, his best is not enough. We need to do more.”