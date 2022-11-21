A former federal lawmaker and Secretary of the Directorate of Grassroots Engagement and Orientation (South West) of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr Kayode Oladele, has said his party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2023 Presidential elections convincingly.

The former lawmaker from Ogun West and the immediate past Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes gave this assurance in Lagos over the weekend after the inauguration of the Southwest directorate of Grassroots Engagement and Orientation in Osogbo by Governor Gboyega Oyetola of of Osun State.

According to him, from available statistics and history of elections in Nigeria, the grassroots plays a very crucial role in determining who wins the presidential election.

He further said that only about thirty-seven percent of Nigerians have telephones and even then, less than half of that figure have smart phones, thereby making grassroot campaign the most viable method of getting across to millions of voters in Nigeria.

He stressed further that Tinubu was well rooted in the grassroots and the most popular candidate particularly amongst well over seventy percent grassroots population in Nigeria.

According to him, “this is why our directorate is about the most fundamental of all the directorates created by the PCC.

“We shall build a strong grassroots support, a robust and resilient community of supporters around our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and garner popular support that can guarantee credible electoral victory for him.

“No one shall be left out and at the end of the day, I have no doubt that Asiwaju will win convincingly across the country in the February 2023 presidential election.”

Speaking further on the chances of other presidential candidates, Oladele maintained that, “both of them are not what Nigerians need at this crucial time.

“If we all agree that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is not good for Nigeria, I don’t believe that Peter Obi is any better.”

He said that Perter Obi is the presidential candidate of Labor Party, a party that might not win any seat in the National Assembly and obviously, does not stand the slightest chance of controlling any state House of Assembly or winning any governorships election.

“If Obi wins, that would create a faulty balance of power and the scenario would bring pain and create political instability in the country.

“We all remember how late Balarabe Musa ended as the Governor of Kaduna State, how he could not form his cabinet and how he was eventually impeached by the NPN controlled State House of Assembly.

“If you love Nigeria, then, that is not what you should pray for Nigeria at this critical period,” Oladele said.

He argued that his Party, “the APC was the only party with very strong grassroot support base and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju, enjoys massive popular support all over the country.

“Asiwaju’s manifesto, the renewed hope is the most comprehensive and the only progressive center-left all-inclusive document that can make Nigeria great again and take the country to the next level.

“No other presidential candidate can boast of anything close to that. Asiwaju is the most pleasure, progresive, credible presidential candidate and by the Grace of God, he will prove the pundits right by winning very convincingly come February 2023,” Oladele concluded.

