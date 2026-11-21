One of the most difficult ventures in Nigeria is the amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic. The major reason for this is the high threshold set by the constitution in its Section 9 which governs the subject. According to the section, a move to alter a constitutional provision must be supported by at least a two-thirds majority of all members of both Houses of the National Assembly in addition to resolutions approving the alterations by at least 24 of the 36 State Houses of Assembly. A more difficult requirement is set for state creation/boundaries, local government areas or even the amendment procedure itself. In the latter case, a four-fifths majority of federal legislators plus approval from at least 24 State Houses of Assembly is required. But for this threshold, so many new states and local government areas would have for long been created following the unending agitations for such requests.

Consequently, several Bills were stalled in the past because of the said constitutional hurdles as well as a number of other factors which include legislative committee bottlenecks, intense political pushback and withheld presidential assent. One of the affected bills was the Social-Media and Online Speech Bills aimed at curbing online falsehood, hate speech, or regulating bloggers and social media platforms. Fierce opposition from civil society, media groups, and other articulate Nigerians had argued that the proposed bills and their subsequent versions could threaten free expression and press freedom. The Electoral Act Amendments especially on electronic transmission of results were similarly controversial attracting public protests and intermittent street demonstrations.

Against this backdrop, media reports a few days ago that all the 36 State Houses of Assembly had approved the state police bill must have come to many as an unprecedented achievement by the ruling party and its government. Indeed, nothing else has ever produced what many would call an inexplicable consensus on a volatile divisible subject. The passing of the bill was swift beginning with the Senate which acted on it on June 24, 2026, followed by the House of Representatives which approved it a month later. In less than 4 months, all the 36 state assemblies had approved the bill according to the Clerk to the National Assembly Kamoru Ogunlana thereby exceeding the two-thirds constitutional requirement of at least 24 states.

Exactly two days later, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President announced that President Tinubu had received the bill for review with the Attorney-General of the Federation ahead of a formal signing ceremony. On this topic, even the most stringent political opponents of the President have no option than to accept his exceptional mobilization capacity. But then, the way all the relevant institutions and groups have either been lured, persuaded or cowed to follow a common line brings up a fresh fear. One of the reasons this column originally supported the state police issue was the expectation that it would help balance power in the nation. We had hoped that it would reduce the concept of the ‘federal might’ by which the Abuja politicians often overwhelmed state authorities that belonged to different political platforms.

It probably never occurred to some Nigerians that there could be a case where all politicians in search of a part of the national cake would generate a ‘consensus ad idem.’ Now that the state police bill has pointed to a direction where the presidency, state governors and every other political grouping could have a common mind, how will balancing be done? It would be recalled that in the past, state governors could not completely crush their political opponents; real or imagined, because the Commissioners of Police in their states declined to obey or were directed to act otherwise making it possible for such opponents to taste some relief. In the new scheme of things who would rescue the oppressed? Although these questions may provoke some fear, they do not evaporate the merits of a state police, they only remind us that there is much to be done before the state police service is operationalized.

The much that is to be done that we are harping upon is not the drafting of copious provisions to guide operatives; rather it is more about monitoring leadership. Let us not make the same mistake upon which our constitution was built. For example, although the drafters of our constitution belatedly realized that it is better to ask our media to make government accountable to the people than to leave everything to dispute resolution, Nigeria has no law that sufficiently empowers the media to do the prescribed job. Unlike other countries which appreciate the efficacy of empowering their media, Nigeria expects its media to which it gave an enormous task to derive its power from the general freedom of everyone who got no task. Consequently, our political office holders designed a strategy of doing whatever they wished by ensuring that law enforcement agencies are used to detain any media professional who tries to hold them accountable.

No one can stop a governor from using the power bestowed on him by the constitution to set up a police service commission to instead establish a kangaroo body and adorn it with the word ‘independent.’ Can we not perceive how our supposedly independent state electoral commissions count votes of local government elections from bedrooms of state governors? To stop a ruling party from taking over all societal institutions, each of the major political parties can be mandated to nominate one member of the governing council of each institution. In that way it becomes difficult for a governor to use state police against opposition politicians. But if that would politicize our state organs, a second option will be to let nominees to such institutions be made by reputable associations such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or our Bar or Medical associations as well as apex Labour unions.

History should however teach us to exclude unions whose executives are forever visiting state governors to honour them with awards or to seek sponsorship of their annual professional meetings. In setting up a police service commission therefore, it would be wise to avoid a repeat of the type of traps which are usually hidden in our laws or arrangements under the guise of stating rules or laws that would further enhance proper running of institutions. Here, I like to recall a scenario which occurred in 1993 when an interim national government was set up to replace the government of President Ibrahim Babangida who was stepping aside. The enabling law of the regime was a provision that where the government is unwilling or unable to continue, the most senior minister shall take over. This gave room for General Sani Abacha to replace Chief Shonekan.

First, why did anyone imagine that Shonekan would not wish to continue? Second, what did the provision mean by the most senior minister? What eyewitnesses like this writer understood was that it was because some soldiers wanted a continuation of military rule that the famous June 12, 1993 elections internationally recognized as Nigeria’s best was annulled. If we relate this experience to the arrangements for state police, this is probably when to seriously ponder over a proposal that says ‘the federalpolice can temporarily intervene in a state during serious breakdowns of public order or rights violations with written presidential authorization and judicial review.’ The proposal does not only encourage people to organize breakdowns that the federal police will intervene in, it also makes the totally erroneous point that the federal police is itself impeccable!

A state police service in an emerging nation like Nigeria will have its challenges but because Nigeria runs the federal system of government, state institutions must be allowed to grow and develop to maturity. No room should be given to federal authorities to intervene in state institutions only because the central government appears stronger than the subnational. No matter the shortcomings of state institutions, local officers are better placed to act quickly on incidents and emergencies before they escalate. They also better understand community languages, customs, and terrain, that ably aid intelligence gathering and rural coverage. In addition, state officials are better than federal officials in coordinating security more directly with local residents and traditional institutions.

It is indeed an overstatement to argue that if state officials are allowed to do their own functions, the nation will enjoy a healthier growth. It would mean a reduction in federal workload which can ease pressure on federal agencies to have enough room to focus on rising federal crimes and interstate offences. There is therefore no better time than now to thank the current federal government for introducing state policing to Nigeria. Nothing also better underscores the reform than a deliberate arrangement that allows everyone to take control of issues within its jurisdiction.