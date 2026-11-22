By Moses Stowe

The growing importance of technological innovation, professional development and sustainable business growth in Nigeria’s automobile industry took centre stage at the 2026 Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Lagos State Council Day, where Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), makers of Action Bitters, participated in an initiative recognising and supporting the contributions of automobile technicians to the nation’s economy.

Held under the theme, “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Transform and Develop the Business of Auto Technicians in Nigeria,” this year’s celebration provided an important platform for industry stakeholders, automobile professionals, corporate organisations and association leaders to examine emerging opportunities in the automotive sector and the need to equip technicians with the knowledge, skills and resources required to remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven industry.

A major highlight of IDL’s participation was its support for the empowerment of automobile technicians through the provision of automobile tools. The initiative underscored the importance of practical support in strengthening the capacity of technicians, improving their operational efficiency and helping them deliver better services to customers. Beyond the recognition of their professional contributions, the gesture reflected the importance of providing tangible resources that can support the growth and sustainability of small businesses within the automobile value chain.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Celestine Anyanwu, Brand Manager, Wine and Bitters, IDL, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of automobile technicians to the nation’s economic and industrial development. He noted that their expertise, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit remain essential to the effective functioning of the transportation and automobile sectors.

He emphasised the importance of initiatives that recognise the efforts of professionals whose daily activities contribute to keeping businesses, individuals and transportation systems running. According to him, supporting the NATA community through the provision of relevant automobile tools represents a meaningful contribution towards professional development, business improvement and the advancement of the automobile servicing industry.

He further acknowledged the relevance of this year’s theme, noting that Artificial Intelligence presents emerging opportunities for automobile technicians to improve diagnostic processes, embrace modern automotive technologies and develop more efficient approaches to business operations. He encouraged industry stakeholders to continue supporting platforms that promote innovation, practical empowerment and sustainable professional growth.

One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation of the grand prize, a complete set of automobile tool kits, to Kazeem Oladeji, one of the beneficiaries of the empowerment initiative.

Expressing his appreciation, Oladeji described the award as a significant boost to his profession and business, noting that access to the right tools is essential to delivering quality automobile services. He commended Action Bitters and Intercontinental Distillers Limited for recognising the efforts of automobile technicians and extending support beyond mere celebration to practical empowerment.

In the address of the Chairman of NATA, Lagos State Council, Morufu Egberongbe, described the celebration as a significant milestone in the association’s collective journey towards the growth, recognition, empowerment and professional development of automobile technicians across Lagos State and Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to promoting professionalism, unity, excellence and sustainable business development among its members, who operate across different segments of the automotive value chain. These include auto mechanics, auto electricians, panel beaters, spray painters, vulcanisers, auto air-conditioning technicians, diagnostic specialists, spare parts dealers and other related professionals.

Egberongbe explained that the choice of this year’s theme reflected NATA’s determination to embrace innovation and adequately prepare its members for the future of the automotive industry. He noted that Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies are creating new possibilities for vehicle diagnostics, maintenance, customer service and business management, making continuous learning and adaptation increasingly important.

The NATA chairman also expressed appreciation to corporate partners, sponsors and exhibitors for recognising the importance of the automobile technician community and supporting initiatives that promote innovation, capacity development and business growth. He described their contributions as investments in the future of the automotive industry and the thousands of businesses sustained by the sector.

He equally acknowledged government institutions, industry leaders, association executives, the planning committee and other stakeholders whose contributions helped make the celebration a success.

For IDL, its participation in the 2026 NATA Lagos State Council Day provided an opportunity to recognise a professional community whose contributions extend beyond automobile repairs to entrepreneurship, employment generation, technical expertise and economic development.

The provision of automobile tools also highlighted an important dimension of corporate engagement: the need to support professional communities with resources that address practical business needs. For automobile technicians, access to appropriate tools is essential to improving service delivery, adapting to changing vehicle technologies and maintaining the confidence of customers.

As Nigeria’s automotive landscape continues to evolve, the integration of Artificial Intelligence, digital diagnostic systems and modern vehicle maintenance solutions will increasingly shape the industry’s future. Platforms such as the NATA Lagos State Council Day therefore remain important in encouraging collaboration, knowledge exchange and stronger partnerships between professional associations and corporate stakeholders.

Ultimately, the 2026 celebration reinforced a shared vision of an automobile industry built on technical competence, innovation, professional recognition and economic empowerment. Through its participation and support for the initiative, IDL joined other stakeholders in recognising the importance of strengthening the capabilities of automobile technicians and creating opportunities for the continued development of their businesses.

The message was clear: the future of Nigeria’s automobile industry depends not only on technological advancement but also on empowering the skilled professionals who make the sector work.