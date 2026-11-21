By Adeola Badru

The image of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, displayed alongside those of President Bola Tinubu and other political figures on a campaign balloon at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ibadan on Saturday has stirred controversy, raising questions about the governor’s political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The balloon, hoisted at the rally ground around the historic Mapo Hall, featured images of prominent political figures, including Makinde, who is not a member of the APC and has yet to publicly declare support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Its appearance attracted attention at the campaign venue, particularly as Makinde is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The governor’s inclusion on the balloon raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the display and the political message it was intended to convey.

However, it was not immediately clear who authorised the inclusion of Makinde’s image or the circumstances that led to its appearance at the APC rally.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has urged residents of Oyo State to sustain their support for the APC, declaring that continuity was essential for Nigeria’s progress, prosperity and development.

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu promised increased investments in education, agriculture, industrialisation and electricity supply, while endorsing Senator Sharafadeen Alli as the APC’s governorship candidate in the state.

The President also announced plans to revive the old Leyland factory in Ibadan, disclosing that his administration had signed an agreement with Chinese automobile manufacturer, Yutong, to reopen the facility for public transport vehicle production and establish an automobile assembly plant.

“For Oyo State, we have just signed an agreement with China’s Yutong to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan. We are reopening it to produce public transport vehicles and establish an automobile assembly plant there. We will continue to bring industries. You will see progress and development,” Tinubu said.

He also assured residents of improved electricity supply, expressing confidence in the efforts of the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and his team.

“You will see, and I guarantee you an improvement in electricity. Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe is really working hard with his team,” he said.

Tinubu urged the electorate to remain committed to the APC, recalling their support for the party in the previous election.

“You voted overwhelmingly for APC last time. You must stay the course. You must. For the sake of progress, prosperity of our country, development, for your children and our great-grandchildren,” he said.

He stressed the need to prioritise education and agriculture to create opportunities for younger generations.

“We must give them the right education, invest in agriculture,” he said.

The President also criticised opposition parties, describing them as “mediocre”, and urged voters not to be distracted by them.

He subsequently endorsed Alli for the 2027 governorship election, urging the people of Oyo State to vote for him.

“I will show you the governorship candidate in Oyo State that you must vote for, and is Sen. Sharafadeen Alli,” Tinubu said.

Traditional rulers receive Tinubu

The rally was preceded by the President’s arrival at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, where the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and other traditional rulers received him.

The monarchs, drawn from the Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun zones, reaffirmed their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Welcoming the President on behalf of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Ladoja described Tinubu as the leader the traditional rulers had been waiting to receive.

“This is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we have been waiting for,” the Olubadan said.

The monarch commended the President for infrastructure projects across the country, particularly in the South-West, citing the Leyland Motor Assembly project, the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road and the Ibadan-Oyo Road.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to ensure the completion of ongoing projects before embarking on additional ones.

Tinubu thanked the monarchs for their prayers and cooperation, urging them to encourage their subjects to participate in the forthcoming election.

The President also observed a minute’s silence in honour of victims of a boat accident in Bayelsa State, expressing sympathy with their bereaved families.

Gunshots, panic at rally

Earlier, tension had erupted at the rally venue as hoodlums clashed before the President’s arrival, with gunshots reportedly fired into the air.

The incident triggered panic among supporters, many of whom scampered for safety as the situation deteriorated.

Some of the hoodlums were seen dragging a firearm reportedly used by an unidentified man, while others hurled sticks and placards towards the media stand, disrupting activities at the venue.

The clash led to the dispersal of parts of the crowd and briefly disrupted preparations for the President’s arrival.