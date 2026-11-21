By Willy Eya

Politics apart, Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah deserves a second term in office. That is not contestable. Certainly, the governor’s achievements since assumption of office in 2023 will campaign for him ahead of the 2027 general elections. One good turn, they say, deserves another.

Mbah came in as an accomplished technocrat determined to reshape the public sector using his private sector background.He approaches governance with a structured blueprint rather than the usual, impromptu trial-and-error tactics by regular Nigerian politicians.

Every step the governor takes is intentional, hence, he links infrastructure directly to economic growth. His idea for instance is that fixing roads or investing heavily in security isn’t just for safety but a targeted prerequisite to open up the state for tourism, agriculture, and private sector investments.

He deliberately avoided slow, conventional governance steps and pushed instead for immediate macro-level structural adjustments from Day One.Mbah’s strength lies in translating private-sector efficiency into public-sector execution.This quality is evidenced by his courage to dismantle slow legacy systems—such as implementing the fully digitized Enugu Geographic Information Service (ENGIS) to fast-track land administration and heavily relying on data to drive executive decisions.

Unlike career politicians who rely on political patronage, the governor is largely a corporate technocrat whose leadership is rooted in rigorous planning.

From inception after his inauguration, he was clear in his road-map to radically change the story of Enugu State. His first major challenge was to end the Monday Sit-at-Home disruptions. For years, the illegal “sit-at-home” orders crippled the economy of the Southeast and his immediate and uncompromising ban on the orders from his first week in office is frequently cited as a defining test of his leadership.Despite initial hiccups, the administration restored normal business and economic activities on Mondays and Enugu State is better for it today.

In his cabinet appointments, Mbah consciously shifted the political culture of Enugu State by actively recruiting top-tier professionals from academia and the global private sector. He believes in inclusive and merit-based governance, hence, prioritized competence over partisan rewards. For him, governance is a serious business of service delivery, thus, he established a culture of accountability across state ministries.

Knowing the importance of security to his set goals, he was quick to establish the Command and Control Centre which deployed modern surveillance and security infrastructure, including an ultramodern command and control center, to improve safety across the state.

His administration has focused on a multi-faceted development framework aimed at growing the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion. For many observers including this writer, that was a tall dream considering that hitherto, Enugu was largely a civil service state. He has proved pundits wrong as internal updates reveal a stark upward trajectory in the state’s fiscal performance, rising from ₦26 billion in 2022 to ₦181 billion in 2024, reaching ₦460 billion in 2025, and carrying an estimated projection of ₦871 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

So, the imperative of a second term for the governor, is strengthened by his administration’s documented performance, structural transformation and repositioning of the state since 2023. As the 2027 general elections approach, the voters would not forget the need to institutionalize ongoing economic reforms, finalize massive infrastructure projects, and sustain human capital developments that have redefined Enugu’s developmental trajectory.

Across the state including the rural areas, there are visible projects and evidence of the administration’s commitment to improve public services. Governor Mbah’s ambitious vision to expand Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion and his obvious dogged determination to reposition Enugu State are his unique selling points.

Part of the projects that would speak for Governor Mbah’s second term include 260 Smart Green Schools, 260 primary healthcare centres, an international hospital intended to reduce medical tourism and the establishment of Enugu Air which has already commenced international flights. The State’s fiscal architecture had undergone significant reform through revenue automation, reforms at the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, improved financial management, the Treasury Single Account, enterprise resource planning and broader institutional restructuring.

The administration has also ensured the sustenance of investments in youth empowerment, women development, technology, skills acquisition, social protection, tourism, environmental sustainability and community development.

So,most critical observers agree that Enugu is on an aggressive path to development, and disrupting the upward momentum in 2027 would stall the state’s economic trajectory.

It is then preposterous to imagine that people of the state will abandon Governor Mbah for a gamble with the opposition forces in next governorship election.

Though opponents and paid social media activists point to economic hardships and taxes as issues in the coming election but objective and critical observers agree that the revolutionary reforms by the Enugu State government are laying a foundation for enduring progress and development of the state.

It is not surprising that the governor’s supporters have moved away from the traditional political culture of treating a second term as an automatic entitlement but readily flaunt a data-backed scorecard to justify governance continuity.

On September 6, 2026, Governor Mbah unveiled a compendium of more than 10,000 milestones recorded in the first term of his administration. Among others, the compendium records over 1,521 kilometres of constructed and reconstructed roads, over 7,000 classrooms, 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, Enugu Air, the New Enugu Smart City, and the revamp of moribund assets.

In an official manifesto performance review presented on October 29, 2026, Governor Mbah had noted that a second term is vital to deepen ongoing structural reforms and maximize completed projects rather than letting momentum stall. There is no doubt that re-electing him in the 2027 general elections would allow his administration to consolidate ongoing development projects, strengthen federal-state alignment, and expand economic opportunities.

Willy is a member, Public Communication, Enugu State APC Campaign Council