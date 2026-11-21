Cleopas

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2027 general elections, the national leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC has said its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is the only hope Nigeria has at this time.

According to the party, Obi remains the only one of the presidential candidates seeking for the January 16 2027 Presidential election that has what it takes to protect the lives of Nigerians, re-position the economy and rebuild the country after the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the celebration of his 57th birthday in Yenegoa at the weekend, the National Chairman of the NDC, Senator Moses Cleopas urged Nigerians to exercise their patriotic responsibility by voting out President Bola Tinubu who he said has failed in protecting the citizens and implementing policies that would ensure a better standard of living for them.

According to the NDC National Chairman, the country could not afford another four years under an administration that had failed to address the worsening economic hardship, insecurity and rising cost of living.

He said the forthcoming election should serve as a referendum on the Tinubu administration, adding that a second-term mandate must be earned through demonstrable performance rather than political sentiment.

“Second-term election is a referendum. It is standing on the leg of your previous performance. If you have done well, they give you another mandate. If you have not done well, they ask you to go home,” he said.

In a statement signed on Saturday by NDC national publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC National Chairman also urged Nigerians to assess the individual presidential candidates based on their track record, competence and their ability to properly analyse and address the country’s challenges rather than vote on the basis of religion and party loyalty.

Stakeholders and members of the Party who attended the occasion, including members of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, candidates of the Party, religious leaders and associates described the Chairman of the Party as a humble, loving and visionary leader who’s commitment to service, good governance and human development has continued to inspire those around him.

In the statement, Osa Director described Senator Cleopas as a man of ‘wisdom, maturity, and uncommon political dexterity’ who has transformed the NDC into a national brand that is the envy of many-indeed the biggest, strangest and fastest growing opposition party in Africa.