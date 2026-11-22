By Adebayo Adeoye

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, CON, is not one to be easily satisfied with yesterday’s accomplishments. For the Oando Group Chief Executive, every milestone appears to present another opportunity to raise the bar, test new possibilities and push the boundaries of what an indigenous energy company can achieve. That restless ambition is once again finding expression in Oando’s improving fortunes.

At Oando, the story has never been one of an overnight success. Rather, it is a tale of calculated risks, corporate reinvention and an unwavering belief in the possibilities of indigenous enterprise. Over the years, Tinubu has remained at the centre of the company’s evolution, steering its affairs through difficult economic seasons, industry uncertainties and the complex demands of a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Today, the signs of another promising chapter are becoming increasingly visible, as the indigenous energy company continues to record encouraging improvements in its operations, strengthening its position in an industry where survival and relevance are often determined by the ability to anticipate change and respond decisively. For Tinubu, who has spent considerable years building Oando into a recognisable name in Africa’s energy industry, the latest developments represent more than a corporate milestone. They reflect an enduring ambition to build an indigenous institution capable of competing beyond Nigeria’s shores and holding its own among established players in the global energy market.

One of the most encouraging aspects of Oando’s recent performance is the improvement in its operational efficiency. The company has continued to strengthen its production capacity, improve asset utilisation and address some of the operational challenges that have historically confronted the oil and gas industry. Its improving production profile suggests that the investments and management decisions taken over time are beginning to yield meaningful results.

But beyond increased production, the company’s efforts to reduce operating costs and improve facility reliability have equally attracted attention. In an industry where operational disruptions can quickly erode profitability, efficiency remains a critical ingredient for sustainable growth. Oando’s renewed focus on operational discipline therefore speaks to a management philosophy that recognises the importance of building a business on solid foundations rather than merely pursuing expansion for its own sake.

Indeed, Tinubu’s corporate journey has been defined by an appetite for ambitious decisions. His leadership at Oando has seen the company navigate major transitions, expand its interests and deepen its participation in Nigeria’s energy value chain.

The acquisition of additional upstream assets further underscored his belief that indigenous companies should not remain spectators in an industry that has for decades been dominated by international oil companies.

That ambition, however, comes with its own demands. The acquisition and development of oil and gas assets require substantial capital, careful financial management and the ability to balance immediate obligations with long-term business objectives. Oando is not insulated from these pressures, particularly as it continues to manage the financial commitments associated with its expansion strategy.

Nevertheless, the company’s improving operating performance offers reasons for optimism. Its ability to generate cash from operations while maintaining investments in drilling and other production-related activities demonstrates a determination to sustain its growth trajectory. Equally important is the company’s continuing effort to strengthen its financial position and manage its borrowing obligations.

For Tinubu, the task is clearly not simply to preserve what has already been built but to ensure that Oando remains relevant in an industry undergoing profound transformation. The global conversation around energy security, cleaner energy sources and sustainable development is changing the rules of engagement. Indigenous energy companies must therefore demonstrate not only financial resilience but also the capacity to adapt to emerging realities.

This is where the Oando story becomes particularly interesting. Tinubu has consistently projected the ambition of an African entrepreneur who believes that local businesses can rise above structural limitations and compete on a much bigger stage. His approach has been characterised by bold corporate moves, strategic partnerships and an understanding that the future belongs to companies willing to evolve.

Yet, beyond the boardroom calculations and corporate announcements, there is also the question of legacy. Building a successful company is one thing; establishing an institution that can withstand changing leadership, economic cycles and industry disruptions is another. It is a challenge that every ambitious business leader must eventually confront.

For now, Oando appears determined to keep its place in the unfolding energy narrative. Its improving operational fortunes provide fresh momentum, while Tinubu’s leadership continues to attract attention as the company pursues its broader ambitions.

Clearly, the Oando story is far from finished. And if the current momentum is anything to go by, Wale Tinubu is not ready to take his foot off the accelerator. In the competitive race for relevance in Africa’s energy industry, he appears determined to ensure that Oando is not merely present at the table but has a voice in deciding where the industry goes.

Adeoye Adebayo writes in from Lagos.