By Davies Iheamnachor

Suspected killer herdsmen have allegedly invaded Agbeta II Tuabon Community in Ebubu Clan, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State and reportedly killed two persons.

The killers had attacked the community last Sunday and killed two men and injured some other persons.

It was gathered that since March that the community farmlands have been invaded repeatedly and that the intruders allegedly raping women and maiming people of the community.

The Youth president of the community, Mr. Justice Kanikpo, cried that residents of the area are now relocating over fear of further attacks by the killer herdsmen, appealing on the security agencies to come to their aid.

Kanikpo said: “People are parking out of the community as a result of fear from the herders because they always come to the area with AK45 riffle everyday so people are afraid for their lives. They have killed two people.

“I don’t know why the local government chairman is not bordered about the situation, so I am appealing to the government to come to our aid and rescue us from what we are facing.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Council of Chiefs and Elders, Agbeta II Tuabon Community, Kayonee Gbaranen, noted that farmers in the community can no longer access their farmlands due to the killer herdsmen.

“The people no longer go to their farms because what they planted has been destroyed, they are now buying crops and foodstuffs that they normally produce because they can no longer enter their farms. They are afraid, most of the people have started packing out of the community to neighboring communities.

“We are not loosing any hope, we expect that something will be done quickly because if nothing is done then that community is bound to go extinct,” he said.

Meantime, the chairman of Eleme LGA, Chief Obarillormate Ollor, said his council is on top of the situation, adding that he is working with security agencies to put a stop to the incident.

Ollor said: “I have been on top of this matter and I can assure you that it would receive the required attention. At the moment, the police, DSS and all security agents are ontop of the issue to ensure that it doesn’t repeat itself. We also met with the Sarkin Fulani through the area commander and we have agreed to bring persons from both sides to form a taskforce in the area.

“The herdsmen said there are the good Fulanis and the bad Fulanis that it’s the bad ones that have infiltrated the place, so they can help to support and fish them out and we are also looking at that option.”

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko a (Superintendent of Police), who confirmed the development said no life was lost in the attack.

Iringe-Koko said: “Police are aware. The report we got is that the Gunmen numbering over seven entered the Cmcommunity. They inflicted a man with machete cuts. He is currently being treated and is responding to treatment.”

RELATED NEWS