By Hadiza Yusuf

A group of All Progressives Congress (APC) youths from the 19 northern states, under the platform of the Anti-Tinubu APC Northern Youth Forum, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the worsening economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

The group said the living conditions of Nigerians had deteriorated to such an extent that even the dead would prefer to remain in their graves rather than return to the prevailing situation.

The Chairman of the forum, Hon. Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Ciranci, made the remarks at a press conference on Sunday, where he explained why the group had decided to oppose Tinubu’s second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ciranci said the level of economic hardship had made life increasingly unbearable for ordinary Nigerians, particularly the poor, whom he accused the government of neglecting.

“If you were to wake someone who had died from the grave and show him the present condition of Nigeria, he would beg to return to the grave because of the situation in the country,” he said.

He described the living conditions of Nigerians as troubling, alleging that the administration had failed to adequately address the challenges confronting ordinary citizens.

The APC chieftain also questioned the benefits of the removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that Nigerians continued to experience economic hardship despite the policy.

He further faulted the government for continued borrowing and the failure to rehabilitate the country’s refineries.

“Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy, but Nigeria is still borrowing. Where is the subsidy money going?” he asked.

Ciranci argued that the subsidy removal was presented as a measure to reduce government borrowing and free up resources for the rehabilitation of refineries, but expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the failure to achieve those objectives.

On security, he accused the administration of failing to address insecurity, inflation and inadequate infrastructure across the country.

He said persistent attacks in parts of northern Nigeria had forced farmers away from their farmlands, while schools, markets, healthcare centres and places of worship had also been affected by insecurity.

The forum chairman declared that the group had lost confidence in the Tinubu administration and would not support his re-election bid in 2027.

“We have no confidence in this administration any longer. We cannot continue to support a government when Nigerians are going through this level of hardship,” he said.

He, however, clarified that he remained a member of the APC, stressing that the forum’s position was based on its disagreement with the administration’s performance and not a decision to leave the party.

Ciranci urged Nigerians, particularly youths, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the 2027 general elections, saying the ballot remained a means of expressing dissatisfaction with the government.

“We used our voter cards to bring him into office, and we will still use the power of our voter cards to remove him from office,” he said.

He added that members of the forum were prepared to face the consequences of their political position.

“I may lose my life or go to prison, but I will leave a legacy,” he said.