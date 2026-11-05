Two killed, 20 abducted in Kaduna community attack

Nigeria Police

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Two persons have reportedly been killed and 20 others abducted after suspected terrorists invaded Akwando community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attackers reportedly stormed the community around noon on Wednesday, shooting residents and abducting several people.

The police had yet to officially confirm the incident as of Thursday.

The President of the Kuturmi Unity Development Association (KUDA), Dr Joseph Ariko, and its Publicity Secretary, Manasseh Samuel Akwando, disclosed the attack in a statement expressing concern over the security situation in Kuturmi communities.

The association said the latest attack had worsened the plight of residents still struggling to recover from previous assaults, particularly the Easter Sunday attack on Ariko community.

It described the recurring incidents as a threat to the lives, livelihoods and ancestral heritage of the affected communities.

KUDA identified the 20 persons reportedly abducted from Akwando as Usman Galadima, La’a’zarus Genesis, Madalin Markus, Happy Stephen, Lovet Ishaya, Afiniki Irimeya, Amina Ahmadu, Miracle Genesis, Hellen Irimeya and Musa Genesis.

Others are Janet Irimeya, Gloria Markus, Zila Stephen, Alis Ahmadu, Haske Ahmadu, Great Isiac, Hanatu Irimeya, Desmon Ishaya, Siam Shagari and Nansy Genesis.

The association recalled that the Easter Sunday attack on Ariko reportedly claimed five lives at the scene, while another 17 victims subsequently died in captivity.

It also cited an earlier attack on Awon community, during which two persons were reportedly killed and 11 others abducted.

According to KUDA, five of those abducted in Awon regained their freedom on November 3, 2026, but one reportedly died the following day. Another victim escaped, while five others allegedly died in captivity.

The association said the recurring attacks had forced residents to flee their homes, abandon their farmlands and suspend economic activities for fear of further assaults.

It further alleged that armed groups had restricted residents’ access to their ancestral lands, compelling some to pay levies before cultivating their farms or harvesting agricultural produce.

However, KUDA said the allegations required independent investigation and urged security agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents and identify those responsible.

It called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments, as well as the Kachia Local Government Council, to strengthen security in Akwando, Ariko, Awon and other vulnerable communities.

Specifically, the association demanded the deployment of adequately equipped security personnel, establishment of permanent security posts, regular patrols and effective early-warning mechanisms to prevent further attacks.

It also appealed for coordinated security operations to secure the release of the 20 residents reportedly abducted in Akwando and others still being held captive.

KUDA further called for the prosecution of those responsible for the attacks and the provision of humanitarian assistance to displaced residents, survivors and families of victims.

The association urged President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff to intervene, warning that affected communities remained exposed to recurring killings, abductions and displacement.