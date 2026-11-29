President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the low participation of students from the South-East in the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

Tinubu said the region accounted for only 108,000 applications, representing 5.94 per cent of the national figure, as of Oct. 3, 2026.

He spoke on Saturday at the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th combined convocation ceremony of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi.

The President was represented by Prof. Ikechukwu Dozie, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

He urged parents, political and religious leaders, particularly in the South-East, to encourage eligible students to take advantage of the scheme.

Tinubu said the initiative was designed to remove financial barriers to accessing tertiary education, irrespective of students’ geographical, religious or socioeconomic backgrounds.

He said beneficiaries received financial support for tuition and institutional fees, alongside monthly upkeep allowances of N20,000.

Meanwhile, NELFUND’s disbursement report generated on Oct. 3 showed that cumulative student loan disbursements had reached N372.62 billion.

Of the amount, N192.89 billion was paid to 319 tertiary institutions as institutional fees, while N179.73 billion was disbursed to students as upkeep allowances.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the academic calendar and ensuring uninterrupted academic activities in tertiary institutions.

Tinubu also disclosed that N38.93 billion had been released under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund to address infrastructure deficits in tertiary institutions, including AE-FUNAI.

He said the Federal Government had signed new agreements with university workers’ unions to improve staff welfare and working conditions.

“I urge university lecturers to prioritise research addressing challenges in power, security, healthcare, food production and job creation,” he said.

Tinubu congratulated the graduands, urging them to uphold integrity, diligence and courage in contributing to national development.

He also commended parents and guardians for their sacrifices.

The Chancellor, Oba Michael Aremu Adedotun Gbadebo, Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, described the combined convocation as a celebration of excellence, perseverance and discipline.

Gbadebo commended the Federal Government’s interventions in the education sector and urged the graduands to uphold the university’s core values.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, urged the graduands to deploy their knowledge and skills towards addressing societal challenges.

Nwachukwu had announced during Monday’s pre-convocation briefing that 8,649 first-degree and 552 postgraduate students would participate in the combined convocation.

He said 59 students obtained First Class honours, 1,867 Second Class Upper Division and 5,040 Second Class Lower Division.

Another 1,675 obtained Third Class degrees, while eight graduated with Pass degrees.

The postgraduate category comprised 44 doctoral, 348 master’s and 160 postgraduate diploma candidates.