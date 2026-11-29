By Olayinka LATONA

The Fountain of Life Church on Sunday postponed a scheduled child dedication ceremony until next week, amid an ongoing leadership crisis rocking the church.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, who was present at the service, did not offer an explanation for the postponement.

He also did not conclude the service, instead asking another pastor to bring it to an end before leaving the church premises in the company of security personnel.

During his sermon, Odukoya spoke strongly about what he described as afflictions facing the church, insisting that members were not afraid of the challenges.

He reportedly said the difficulties would only make the church more popular, expressing confidence in its ability to withstand the situation.

The development comes amid a protracted leadership dispute between Odukoya and a group of the church’s Board of Trustees over his position as Senior Pastor.

The dispute became public on November 17, when some trustees announced that Odukoya had been removed as Senior Pastor, citing a review of the church’s constitution and a video recording allegedly containing succession instructions left by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The trustees claimed that the late founder had designated another pastor, Kunle Areogun, as his preferred successor, with Jimmy expected to serve as his administrative assistant and head of the youth ministry.

Odukoya and the church, however, rejected the purported removal, insisting that his appointment in September 2023, following his father’s death, was valid and that the trustees’ action was not constitutionally authorised.

The dispute took a legal turn on November 18, when the Lagos State High Court granted an interim order restraining Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head, as well as interfering with its governance and activities.

The case was adjourned until December 1.

The church was founded in 1992 by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya. Jimmy assumed leadership following his father’s death in August 2023.

The circumstances surrounding Sunday’s postponement of the child dedication and Odukoya’s departure from the church were not immediately clear.