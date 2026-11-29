By Kingsley Omonobi

The Lagos State Government has handed over two renovated blocks of residential accommodation, comprising 72 self-contained flats, to the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army at TA Lagbaja Cantonment, Lagos, as part of efforts to improve the welfare of military personnel and strengthen security collaboration.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who commissioned the facilities on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the intervention complemented the Federal Government’s efforts to expand and reposition the Nigerian Army by providing accommodation and welfare infrastructure for its growing manpower and operational responsibilities.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Akinola Ajibola, said the gesture reflected the Lagos State Government’s recognition of the important role played by soldiers and their families in sustaining security and stability across the state.

In his welcome address, the Commander, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General A.O. Owolabi, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its sustained partnership and commitment to the welfare of military personnel.

He said the project aligned with the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) Soldier First Culture, which places the welfare, well-being and operational effectiveness of troops at the centre of Army administration.

Owolabi noted that providing decent accommodation for soldiers and their families was essential to boosting morale, improving productivity and strengthening operational readiness.

He added that the intervention would further deepen the relationship between the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State Government, while demonstrating the importance of civil-military cooperation in addressing shared security and welfare concerns.

In his remarks, Hamzat commended Brigadier General Matthew Oyekola for his leadership and commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of soldiers through the facilitation of the renovation project.

The Deputy Governor also assured that the state government would do more to improve accommodation facilities for military personnel within the cantonment.

He described the completion and handover of the buildings as evidence of the state government’s continued engagement with the Nigerian Army.

The ceremony attracted senior government officials, military commanders, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

Among those present were the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division Nigerian Army; Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command; Corps Commander Ordinance; Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre; and Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management.

Others included the Acting Military Secretary (Army), Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, Group Managing Director of Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Also in attendance were Chairman of Air Peace, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the Oba of Onigbongbo, and members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association and Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association.

The commissioning and handover of the two residential blocks mark another intervention aimed at improving accommodation for military personnel and their families, while reinforcing cooperation between the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Army in support of security operations.