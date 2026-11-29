Adebule

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with the Lagos State Government and people over the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, a former Deputy Governor of the state and Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District.

Oyebanji, in a condolence statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, described Adebule’s death as a painful loss, not only to Lagos State but also to the country, particularly the political community and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor described the late senator as a committed public servant, accomplished educationist and astute politician whose years of service in various capacities reflected her dedication to governance, education and national development.

He recalled her contributions as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Deputy Governor between 2015 and 2019, and subsequently as Senator representing Lagos West, noting that her wealth of experience and commitment to public service would be greatly missed.

Oyebanji said her death was particularly saddening as she died at the age of 56, having celebrated her birthday just a day earlier, while looking forward to the January 2027 general election.

He extended his condolences to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Lagos State Government; the National Assembly; the leadership and members of the APC; as well as the immediate family, friends and associates of the deceased.

The Ekiti governor urged them to take solace in Adebule’s legacies of service, loyalty and dedication to the development of the state and the country.

He also prayed that God grants her soul eternal rest and gives her family and the people of Lagos State the strength to bear the loss.

“The Government and people of Ekiti State express condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State, the National Assembly and the APC family on the death of Senator Adebule.

“This is disheartening news. Our hearts and prayers are with members of her immediate family at this trying period.

“Our prayer is that God will grant her eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement added.