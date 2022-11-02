By Steve Oko

Abia State Director, Department of Security Services, Mr Friday Onuche, has noted that there would not be national development without security.

The DSS boss who made the remark when the executive of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State paid him a courtesy visit, said security and national development were interconnected.

“There won’t be national development without security just as there won’t be security without national development”, he noted.

Mr Onuche urged journalists to always verify their facts before going public to avoid setting the country ablaze with their reports.

He also advised media practitioners against peddling fake news which he said was capable of plunging the country into turmoil.

Describing journalists as critical stakeholders, the DSS boss expressed his readiness to partner the media for a better society.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Correspondents Chapel, Chief Obinna Ibe, solicited the collaboration of the secret police in redefining journalism in the state.

Decrying the activities of quacks in the journalism profession, Ibe also sought the assistance of the DSS in the war against the monster, regretting that quacks are the ones giving the profession bad image.

