Obi’ll win presidential election by landslide — Ex-Rep, Nkole

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA—Former member of the House of Representatives, Uko Nkole, has predicted a landslide victory for the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, in the 2027 general elections.



Nkole, who is the NDC senatorial candidate for Abia North, said Obi’s economic management record, national appeal and popularity among youths positioned him to win the presidency.



He spoke during a political debate at the grand finale of the 2026 Press Week organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State, in Umuahia.

He predicted the defeat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), blaming its economic policies for the hardship facing Nigerians.

Nkole also vowed to unseat incumbent Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, accusing him of failing to deliver meaningful development to the district.

He urged Kalu to support Obi’s presidential ambition rather than President Bola Tinubu, saying both politicians belonged to the same political generation.

“President Bola Tinubu is his mate. They were governors of the 1999 class. It’s very wrong for him to be clapping for his mate. The challenge all of us have today is how to produce a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, which Obi represents,” he said.

Unveiling an eight-point development agenda, Nkole promised 20 town hall meetings annually across the five local government areas of Abia North, revival of 217 primary healthcare centres, intervention in 415 public schools, restoration of 15 regional water schemes and completion of abandoned federal projects.

He also pledged to attract a Federal Medical Centre, facilitate 1,000 federal jobs for youths within four years and pursue the establishment of the proposed Federal Polytechnic, Abiriba.

Meanwhile, the PDP senatorial candidate for Abia North, Jude Udeachara, promised to sponsor legislation compelling mining and construction companies to rehabilitate lands degraded by their operations.

He also pledged monthly accountability briefings to journalists, including disclosure of project costs, contractors and contract details.

The NDC House of Representatives candidate for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi, Evangeline Iwenjiora, also promised improved infrastructure, youth and women empowerment and quality representation.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Deacon Steve Oko, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider engaging experienced journalists with proven integrity as ad-hoc electoral officials, particularly returning officers, in the 2027 elections.

He said journalists’ experience in observation, documentation and verification could strengthen electoral credibility.

Oko also demanded real-time transmission of polling unit results, improved electoral logistics and better security and insurance for journalists covering the elections.

He disclosed that the Chapel had trained more than 50 journalists at a two-day retreat on artificial intelligence, disinformation, fact-checking, election reporting and journalists’ safety.

Delivering the keynote address, Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Prof. Christopher Okoro, cautioned journalists against spreading fake news, urging them to deploy technology and artificial intelligence responsibly.

The Chapel also honoured Prof. Nnenna Oti, the Returning Officer in the 2023 Abia governorship election, for her conduct during the poll.