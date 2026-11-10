Oba Ewuare II

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on his 10th coronation anniversary, commending his leadership and commitment to cultural preservation, peacebuilding and national unity.

The Sultan described the anniversary as a significant milestone marking a decade of traditional leadership and dedication to the progress and well-being of the Benin Kingdom and its people.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Prince Bashir Adefaka, for the Sultan’s Media Team, Abubakar praised the monarch for upholding the cultural heritage, traditions and historical identity of the Benin Kingdom.

He also commended Oba Ewuare II for promoting peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and unity among Nigerians across ethnic, religious and cultural divides.

The Sultan noted that traditional institutions remained indispensable to national cohesion, the promotion of moral values, community development and peaceful coexistence, particularly at a time when Nigeria needed the collective wisdom and leadership of traditional rulers to address its challenges.

He said the Oba’s 10-year reign had reinforced the importance of traditional institutions as custodians of history, culture, values and the aspirations of their people.

According to him, the Benin monarch has also continued to serve as a rallying point for unity, stability and development.

Abubakar, who is physically present in Benin City for the anniversary celebration, expressed delight at being part of the historic occasion.

He said his presence demonstrated the enduring bonds of brotherhood, friendship and mutual respect among traditional rulers in Nigeria, irrespective of ethnic and regional differences.

The Sultan prayed for continued good health, wisdom, strength and long life for Oba Ewuare II, urging divine guidance for the monarch as he leads the Benin Kingdom towards greater peace, prosperity and development.

He also prayed for sustained peace and progress in the Benin Kingdom, Edo State and Nigeria.