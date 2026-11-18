…Says preliminary investigation found no evidence against operatives

…Recalls rescuing ADC governorship candidate from attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has challenged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to provide concrete evidence to support his allegation that the agency recruited protesters to disrupt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign rally in Sokoto State.

The secret police said its preliminary investigation into the allegation failed to establish any evidence linking its operatives to the organisation or sponsorship of protests against the ADC’s campaign activities in the state.

Atiku, the ADC presidential candidate, had earlier accused the Sokoto State Government of obstructing his party’s campaign activities ahead of its rally in the state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the former Vice-President also alleged that the DSS recruited protesters to cause unrest and create grounds for imposing a curfew that could prevent the opposition party from holding its rally as scheduled.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, Favour Dozie, said the agency activated its internal investigation procedures following the public allegation.

Dozie said the investigation was conducted on the directive of the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Ajayi, and involved interviews with ADC leaders in Sokoto, party members and other relevant stakeholders.

According to the spokesperson, Atiku had specifically alleged that the ADC knew where some of the protesters were assembled and how they were allegedly deployed to strategic locations.

Quoting the former Vice-President, Dozie said: “Where some of these protesters are assembled: an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road. Trucks are stationed there and dispatched to key points, including the roundabout.”

The DSS spokesperson, however, said the agency’s preliminary findings did not substantiate the allegation.

“Outcome of the preliminary investigation did not confirm the allegation, as there was no evidence to establish such,” the statement said.

In presenting its account of its activities in Sokoto, the agency recalled that on October 31, its operatives rescued Mannir Daniya, the ADC governorship candidate in the state, from an attack and evacuated him to safety.

It said two of its operatives were assaulted during the rescue operation and were receiving medical attention at the time of its earlier statement.

The agency further disclosed that Daniya subsequently contacted the State Director of the DSS to express appreciation for the intervention and request additional security reinforcement.

It also said it received letters of appreciation from the ADC state chairman and the governorship candidate, describing the correspondence as evidence of its efforts to protect political actors irrespective of their party affiliations.

Against this background, the DSS said it expected Atiku to publicly clarify his allegation or provide supporting evidence to enable further investigation.

“While the Service acknowledges the Letters of Appreciation from the ADC chairman and governorship candidate in Sokoto State, the DSS still requests that, in view of the fact that the allegation was made in public, His Excellency should set the records straight publicly or provide concrete evidence (if any) to enable further investigation,” Dozie said.

The agency added that it was open to an independent investigation into the matter.

“The Service welcomes any fair and independent enquiry into the issue,” the statement added.

The DSS said its appeal was made out of respect for the former Vice-President and in the interest of truth, fairness and the morale of its personnel, who it said risk their lives in the service of the country.

It reaffirmed its commitment to its constitutional responsibilities and the principles of professionalism and political neutrality.