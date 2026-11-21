Renowned Nigerian composer, singer and music director, Dr Jude Nnam, has acknowledged the financial and spiritual support he has received from the Catholic Church in Nigeria during his ongoing medical treatment in India.

Nnam, who is currently recuperating, said the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) had been instrumental in supporting him throughout his medical journey, contrary to suggestions by some individuals that the Church had not done enough to assist him.

In a message of appreciation to friends and supporters on his Facebook page, the music director said he was getting better by the day through God’s grace, prayers and support from the Church and well-wishers.

Addressing concerns raised by some individuals over the need for the Catholic Church in Nigeria to assist with the financial burden of his treatment, Nnam said the Church had provided him with tremendous support.

He particularly expressed gratitude to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria for taking responsibility for his situation and providing both financial and spiritual assistance since his arrival in India.

Nnam also singled out the Secretary-General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, for his personal commitment and support.

According to him, Banjo visited him in India on behalf of the Bishops Conference, bringing gifts and blessings from the bishops, and spent an entire week with him.

He said the priest celebrated Mass for him daily throughout his stay before returning to Nigeria.

The composer further acknowledged the individual contributions of Catholic bishops and dioceses, noting that they had supported him through telephone calls, messages and financial contributions.

He also thanked friends and other well-wishers whose prayers and financial contributions had helped sustain him during the challenging period.

“Be rest assured that the Catholic Church in Nigeria has supported me in this journey in no small measure, and I remain grateful,” he said.

Nnam appealed for continued prayers for his recovery, expressing optimism that he would soon return to Nigeria and resume his musical and religious assignments.

“By the grace of God, I shall be back soon to continue the work of my Father and my Healer,” he said.