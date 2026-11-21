DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a former Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), has warned that the misuse of social media and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to spread fake news threatens national security.

He gave the warning in a statement titled “The Palongo Dance of Social Media Palava”, issued on Saturday in Lagos, urging Nigerians to communicate responsibly and exercise vigilance on digital platforms.

Adejobi, currently the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Delta State Police Command, described social media misuse as a growing threat to public order, national cohesion and security.

“Fabricated content can provoke hostility, incite violence, create panic and undermine public confidence in institutions,” he said.

The former FPRO expressed concern over the growing use of AI to generate fake images, videos, audio recordings and narratives capable of misleading the public.

According to him, the technology can make individuals appear to have said or done things they never did, with serious implications for public safety and national security.

Adejobi also blamed the monetisation of social media for encouraging some content creators to prioritise views, engagements and financial rewards over truth and responsibility.

“Some influencers resorted to sensational headlines, unverified allegations and provocative publications without considering their consequences for individuals, institutions and the country.

“Freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and should not be used to fabricate information, destroy reputations, incite violence or deliberately mislead the public, ” he said.

He urged Nigerians to verify information before believing, sharing or reposting it, describing verification as a civic responsibility in the digital age.

The former spokesperson commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu, for recently urging the public to remain vigilant against fake news and irresponsible information dissemination.

He also acknowledged the efforts of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the incumbent minister, Mr Mohammed Idris, in highlighting the dangers of misinformation and disinformation.

Adejobi called for sustained public enlightenment, strategic communication, institutional collaboration and appropriate regulatory measures to address the menace.

He, however, stressed the need to balance regulation with the protection of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, noting that legitimate criticism and dissent must be distinguished from deliberate fabrication, impersonation and incitement.

The former image maker advocated a whole-of-society approach involving government institutions, security agencies, media organisations, technology companies, professional bodies, traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups and citizens.

Adejobi, who said he had personally experienced the consequences of misinformation and social media manipulation, said that false narratives could cause emotional and reputational damage that might take years to correct.

He warned that fabricated stories could be created within seconds, while the damage they caused could persist for years.

Adejobi urged Nigerians to promote digital literacy, ethical journalism, responsible content creation, fact-checking and constructive public engagement.

He said social media should serve as a platform for enlightenment, innovation, accountability, economic advancement and national development, rather than hatred, hostility and destruction.

Adejobi appealed to Nigerians not to “dance Palongo,” a Yoruba expression he said his grandmother used to describe an irregular and disorderly dance, urging citizens to reject digital recklessness and embrace truth, responsibility, civility and patriotism.

“Protect the country’s collective destiny from misinformation and manipulation, Nigeria is bigger than our individual interests, political affiliations, personal grievances and social media engagements,” he said. (NAN)