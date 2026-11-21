Femi Ajasa

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has mourned the death of Vanguard Online Editor, Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, describing his passing at the age of 44 as a major loss to the journalism profession and Nigeria’s media industry.

Ajasa reportedly died following a brief illness.

In a condolence statement issued on Thursday, November 19, 2026, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, said the journalist died at a time when his experience, creativity and digital expertise were still needed in the media industry.

The association described his death as particularly painful, noting that he belonged to a generation of journalists who successfully combined traditional journalistic values with the demands of digital journalism, online storytelling and editorial management.

HURIWA said Ajasa’s professional career began in photojournalism at National Mirror before he moved into editorial and digital leadership roles at Vanguard, TheNewsGuru and Pulse.

It described his career progression as a reflection of his dedication, versatility and commitment to the development of Nigerian journalism.

The association noted that his return to Vanguard in 2022 as Online Editor demonstrated the confidence reposed in his professional competence, experience and ability to contribute to newsroom development.

HURIWA extended its condolences to the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the Ajasa family, friends, colleagues and professional associates, urging them to draw strength from the positive impact he made during his lifetime.

The association also drew attention to the pressures and emotional demands of journalism, noting that media professionals often work under intense deadlines and challenging circumstances to keep the public informed.

While acknowledging that words might not adequately ease the pain of his loss, HURIWA urged the bereaved family to take solace in the legacy Ajasa left behind and the lives he touched through his professional and personal relationships.

The association prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and asked God to grant his family, Vanguard management and the journalism community the strength to bear the loss.