By Dapo Akinrefon

COORDINATOR of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Mr Joseph Evah has commended the new Interim Administrator of the Amnesty, Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd) for convincing President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mohammed Monguno not to terminate the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Evah, in a statement, said Ndiomu’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in the region is not in doubt.

He said: “It is not easy to convince and change the mind of any authority appointed to carry out a specific task under military fashion like terminating a programme or project. Only those who have the people at heart can go the extra mile will do what General Ndiomu has done.

“We are proud of the Ndiomu’s patriotic effort to further bring the Amnesty programme to global attention by seeking international aid to strengthen the programme. This has confirmed our confidence in his ability to add value to the lives of our people by any means necessary.

“We urge our people to cooperate with the Amensty Boss to make things easier for him to actualize his vision for our Homeland and the Nigerian nation..”

The former Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress, INC, also stated that General Ndiomu’s appointment has received the blessing of the people of Niger-Delta when the announcement was made.

