By Ada Osadebe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has slammed wealthy celebrities for ignoring Hanks Anuku’s alleged mental struggle.

In a viral video, Hanks Anuku made headlines for a week after a disturbing video of him surfaced online.

The Nollywood veteran, in reaction, claimed the video was false, adding that he is not mentally ill as being spread.

Powers, however, criticized the hypocrisy of rich celebrities flaunting their money while refusing to support their struggling coworkers.

The ex-BBN housemate also pointed out how some individuals sacrifice their lives in order to brag on social media.

She wrote, “It’s funny how the so-called celebrities post their luxuries on their page, yet they can’t afford to contribute something on behalf of Hanks Anuku.

“The so-called multi-billionaire daughters and fathers, the ones married to upcoming politicians, the actresses who sleep with politicians, the actors who do the yahoo, the singers, the musicians. It’s a shame.

“Y’all can’t come out to support a colleague running madly on the streets. Well, it’s the world we live in. People sacrifice their souls to show off on social media and make youngsters feel their effort has been for nothing.

“And after hanging their dotty undies outside, they come on their page and write, with God, all things are possible, Small girl, big God as their caption. Na thunder go fire all of Una. Fools in their 30s, 40s, etc.”

