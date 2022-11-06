By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara (Sim), has been invited to appear before an investigation team of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) at its Abuja head office tomorrow for alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

Though Siminalayi was not reachable to confirm the development, the invitation trending in the social media, with Reference Number CCB/HQ/II&M/007/2269 and dated October 26, 2022, carrying the signature of Sebastine P Gwimi, Director, Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring, is sequel to a petition to the Bureau by one lfeanyichukwu Obasi-Nweze.

Obasi-Nweze of Abuja based Volunteer Legal Practitioners for Morals and Values had, on May 11, 2022, petitioned the CCB to investigate Fubara as Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Government House,

for alleged “Non/False Declaration Of Assets, Money Laundering And Corruption.”

The CCB invitation notified the Rivers PDP candidate to come along with Certified True Copies of documents including “acknowledgment slips of all your Assets Declaration to Code of Conduct Bureau from when you joined the public service to date.

“Copies of your letter of appointment, promotion letters, records of service and payslips from April to August 2022. All documents of your buildings and landed properties both developed and undeveloped in Nigeria and abroad.

“Details of personal companies and businesses. Details of their shares and Bank Account Statements of all your personal bank accounts from January 2022 till date.”

APPEALS Project introduces enhanced technology to poultry farming

By Chinedu Adonu

The Agro Processing, Pro

ductivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support, APPEALS, Project Enugu State Coordinating Office, has demonstrated enhanced technology to poultry farmers in the state for better production.

The farmers were introduced to the use of nipple-fitted drinkers and palletized feed for broiler production in deep litter rearing.

Speaking during the demonstration of the new technology to farmers in Enugu, the acting State Project Coordinator of the World Bank and Enugu State-powered project, Ihuoma Eze, said that the nipple drinker system is a reliable and hygienic solution for the supply of water in the modern poultry farm.

She said:”Instead of having the meshed food which can be susceptible to diseases, having the food pelletized can reduce the cost of the food by 20 per cent and makes for higher nutrition thereby increasing productivity which is the aim of the project.

“The APPEALS project aims to enhance the productivity of the small-scale farmers and so the introduction of this palletized food will increase nutrition for the broilers and will translate into better live bird weight.”

