

The Libya returnees arriving the the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.



By Bose Adelaja

A total number of 159 stranded Nigerians returned from Libya.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, received the Returnees on arrival at

the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

NEMA Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed received the distressed Returnees in the late hours of Tuesday.

The Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG arrived the airport late yesterday.

Upon profiling, the numbers of female adults was 62 including a medical case, female children was 12 and five infant females.

The number of adult males was 64 with seven male children and nine infant males making a total of 159 altogether.

The Director General was represented by NEMA Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye who charged them to see their return as an opportunity to develop themselves.

On November 1, a total of 117 Libya Returnees arrived Nigeria bringing the number to 276 within a space of two weeks.

