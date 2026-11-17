Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has highlighted the institutional reforms undertaken by his administration, saying rebuilding the machinery of government was essential to achieving sustainable development.

Obi disclosed this on Tuesday in the second instalment of his series, titled Nigerians, Go and Verify, published on his X handle.

In the article, titled Building the Institutions of the State, the former governor explained that his administration prioritised strengthening government institutions under the Anambra Integrated Development Strategy, ANIDS, before embarking on broader development projects.

He said his administration was guided by the principles of character, competence, capacity and compassion, adding that a development vision could not succeed without strong institutions to implement it.

According to him, the physical and administrative structures of governance were in deplorable condition when he assumed office, making it necessary to rebuild institutions across the executive, legislature, judiciary, civil service and local government system.

Restoring the seat of government

Obi said his administration rebuilt, re-equipped and furnished the Government House in Awka after it was vandalised and burnt in 2004.

He added that the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia was rehabilitated, while a new Governor’s Lodge was constructed in Onitsha to strengthen executive presence and facilitate governance across the state’s major administrative and commercial centres.

Strengthening the legislature and judiciary

The former governor said his administration also rehabilitated the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex in Awka and provided vehicles to lawmakers to facilitate the discharge of their legislative responsibilities.

He said the judiciary was equally strengthened through the provision of brand-new vehicles to High Court judges, which he described as the first of its kind in the state’s history.

Obi also said vehicles were provided to magistrates for the first time since the creation of Anambra State.

He explained that the interventions were aimed at improving mobility, strengthening the administration of justice and enabling judicial officers to perform their duties more effectively.

Rebuilding the civil service

On the civil service, Obi said many Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, operated from scattered rented apartments before his administration, while civil servants lacked a centralised and decent working environment.

He said the arrangement undermined administrative coordination, efficiency and the dignity of public service.

To address the situation, he said his administration constructed the two-phase Chief Jerome Udoji State Secretariat Complex, comprising Blocks 1 and 2, to bring the MDAs together and provide civil servants with a more conducive working environment.

Obi said the complex was named after Chief Jerome Udoji, the first indigenous Chief Secretary of the Eastern Region during the First Republic, in recognition of his contributions to public administration and the civil service tradition.

He maintained that rebuilding the institutions and structures of government was a necessary foundation for effective service delivery and sustainable development.