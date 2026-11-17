Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has said the United States is providing real-time intelligence, satellite imagery and training to the Nigerian military to track and target terrorist leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Reuters, Musa disclosed this on Monday during a briefing with journalists, saying the improved intelligence support had strengthened the military’s ability to identify and strike militant targets.

The minister said Nigerian troops had killed several terrorist and bandit leaders in overnight operations in the Northwest and Northeast, adding that the military was conducting almost daily operations with improved intelligence.

“We took out a lot of the bandit leaders and the terrorists themselves,” Musa said.

He said Nigeria and the United States had continued to expand their security cooperation as the country battles Islamist insurgencies in the North-East, armed banditry in the North-West and kidnapping gangs across the country.

Musa also disclosed that Nigeria was expecting additional military helicopters from the United States and Italy to strengthen its operational capacity.

On preparations for the 2027 general elections, the defence minister said security agencies were intensifying intelligence-led operations to prevent violence before, during and after the polls.

He said authorities were also monitoring the use of Starlink satellite internet services, cryptocurrencies and commercial drones by militant groups, while working with US authorities to disrupt their financing networks.

Musa further disclosed that Nigeria had reached a five-kilometre cross-border right-of-pursuit arrangement with Cameroon, Niger and Chad, allowing troops to pursue terrorists and bandits across border areas.

The arrangement is aimed at restricting the movement of armed groups that exploit porous borders to escape security operations.

The minister also warned that Islamic State Sahel was seeking to recruit criminal gangs in North-West Nigeria, raising concerns that largely profit-driven bandit groups could develop into ideologically driven insurgent organisations similar to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to him, militants and bandits have continued to exploit dense forests and porous borders with Niger and Benin to evade security forces after carrying out attacks.

However, he said improved surveillance had strengthened the military’s ability to track armed groups through difficult terrain and restricted their freedom of movement.

“We don’t want them to develop that capacity,” Musa said.

“We’re blocking the logistics and taking them out from within Nigeria.”