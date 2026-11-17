The House of Representatives has welcomed the approval by all 36 State Houses of Assembly of the proposed constitutional amendment to provide for the establishment of State Police Services.

The House described the unanimous endorsement as a significant milestone in the constitutional amendment process, saying it represents 100 per cent approval by the state legislatures and exceeds the constitutional requirement of at least 24 State Houses of Assembly under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

The House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

According to the statement, the approval was confirmed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, who said the bill had satisfied the constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission.

Ogunlana, in a statement issued on Monday, November 16, explained that the bill had earlier met the requirements for transmission but that the leadership of the National Assembly directed a brief delay to allow for broader national consensus and engagement with all states.

He said: “The Bill had long satisfied all the constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission as prescribed by the Constitution and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, but the Leadership of the National Assembly directed a brief delay of transmission to allow for broader national consensus and engagement of all the States of the Federation.”

The Clerk further confirmed that following the completion of the verification process by his office, the bill was ready for transmission to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

He described the unanimous endorsement as an unprecedented demonstration of cooperation between the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly, as well as between the executive arms of government at federal and state levels.

The House of Representatives acknowledged the collective efforts of both chambers of the National Assembly and all 36 State Houses of Assembly in advancing the proposed constitutional reform.

It particularly recognised the work of the House Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The House also commended the 36 state governors, speakers and members of the State Houses of Assembly, as well as other stakeholders, for their cooperation and commitment to the proposed reform of policing in Nigeria.

It said the unanimous approval marked an important step towards strengthening the country’s security architecture, improving responses to local security challenges and advancing the establishment of State Police Services.

The House added that the development would provide a foundation for the National Assembly to complete and transmit the remaining Sixth Constitution Alteration Bills to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration.

It reaffirmed its commitment to working with relevant institutions and stakeholders to advance constitutional reforms and other legislative measures aimed at strengthening national security and safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.