HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to astronauts aboard the International Space Station as he visits NASA’s Mission Control Center? following a ceremony honoring Artemis II crew members at Johnson Space Center on August 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Artemis II crew members, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, traveled further into space than any other humans before on the first crewed mission around the moon in more than 50 years. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US authorities take “very seriously” any possible threat to Washington, after reports of Iran preparing a so-called dirty bomb plot.

“They will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before,” Trump said, referring to Iran. “We take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy.”