The Federal Government has introduced a biometric passenger verification system linked to the National Identification Number (NIN) for domestic air travel, in a move aimed at strengthening airport security and curbing identity fraud.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Tuesday after unveiling the Airport Passenger Verification System, known as V-PASS, at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Keyamo said the system would make it mandatory for passengers on domestic flights to verify their identities using their NIN before boarding.

He explained that the technology was designed to eliminate cases of passengers travelling with fake identities, as well as address touting and ticket racketeering at airports.

According to him, the biometric identity verification system would enhance passenger processing, strengthen airport security and provide a faster and more seamless travel experience.

The minister said the project was executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He was accompanied at the unveiling by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku; Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh; and other senior FAAN officials.

Keyamo said he had directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to give all airlines operating in the country until December 31 to integrate with the system.

He clarified that the verification system was designed exclusively for domestic flights.