The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has confirmed that a fire outbreak at an affiliated filling station along Ekoro-Ajasa Road, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, has been contained.

The company said preliminary information indicated that no fatalities or injuries were recorded in the incident, which occurred on Monday, November 16, 2026.

NNPC disclosed this in a statement issued by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, in Abuja.

The company acknowledged the fear and distress caused by the incident among residents, customers and businesses in the area, expressing sympathy with those whose properties or livelihoods might have been affected.

NNPC commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders for containing the fire and preventing further damage.

It said its Retail, Health, Safety and Environment teams, alongside the management of the affected filling station, were reviewing the cause of the incident.

The company assured residents that the safety of customers, employees and neighbouring communities remained a priority.

It added that it would support relevant authorities and the management of the affiliated filling station in addressing the incident, promising to provide further updates as verified information became available.