LAGOS—Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Ijeoma Otabor better known as Phyna has won the 7th edition of the reality television show.

Phyna was born in June 1997 in Edo State. She hails from Edo State, where she also had her primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Phyna who enjoys her career as a singer and a hype woman, came to the BBNaija house not only for the money but also to make a difference.

Phyna beats Bryann, the runner-up and four other housemates to claim the N100 million grand prize up for grabs this season, an SUV from Innoson Motors, and other consolation prizes.

Daniella was the first housemate to be evicted from the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level Up reality television show.

