By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 23-year-old man, Abidemi Oguntuyi, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 40-year-old female co-tenant, Abiye Friday, to death in an attempt to broker peace at Ibaka quarters, Akungba-Akoko council area of Ondo State.

Source told Vanguard in Akure, that the suspect stabbed the victim in her neck and other parts of her body while trying to settle a squabble between her and his brother.

Vanguard learned that an argument ensued between the siblings and the attempt by the victim to intervene resulted in her untimely death.

A relation told newsmen: “The argument degenerated into a scuffle and in the process, the suspect took a knife and stabbed Abiye severally in the neck and chest. Neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital in the area where she was certified dead.”

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arraigned before the Akure Magistrate’s Court on two-count charge of murder and attempted murder.

Police prosecutor, Simon Wada, asked the court to remand the accused at the Olokuta prison pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The trial Magistrate, D.S. Sekoni, thereafter, ordered that the accused be kept in police custody pending a ruling on the remand application.

Sekoni, therefore adjourned the case till October 7, 2022, for a ruling.

