Bank of America VP dies after stabbing in New York’s Times Square

A Bank of America vice president has died after being stabbed during an afternoon attack in New York City’s Times Square.

The victim was identified as Erin Piacenti, who died from her injuries following the attack on Monday, according to Reuters. Bloomberg News first reported her identity on Tuesday.

New York police said a woman and a 68-year-old man were stabbed on West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue at about 4:30pm local time.

Police officers responding to the scene fatally shot the female suspect after she allegedly continued advancing towards them with knives.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the attack appeared to have been random and unprovoked.

According to Tisch, officers first attempted to use a Taser to stop the woman but were unsuccessful before opening fire when she continued moving towards them.

The 68-year-old male victim was taken to hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Bank of America confirmed Piacenti’s death in a statement to Reuters.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” the bank said.

“She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones.”

The stabbing occurred in one of New York’s busiest areas. Times Square, often referred to as the “Crossroads of the World”, attracts between 200,000 and 250,000 pedestrians each day, according to its official website.

The incident has also drawn renewed attention to violent attacks involving corporate executives in New York.

It comes weeks after Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson was shot on a New York street near West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Mangione admitted in federal court that he intentionally targeted Thompson when he pleaded guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death.

He still faces separate state charges related to the killing, although proceedings in that case have been postponed following his federal guilty plea.

Vanguard News