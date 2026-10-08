I don’t want my children’s English identity questioned – Badenoch

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has defended the British identity of her mixed-race children, saying she does not want to live in a country where their English identity is questioned.

Badenoch, MP for North West Essex, made the remarks during her speech at the Conservative Party Conference 2026 on Wednesday, while criticising Reform UK MPs over what she described as attempts to question people’s identities.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by people who threaten journalists, who call veterans traitors, and debate whether my mixed-race children are English,” she said.

“I don’t want to explain to my son when we’re watching our brilliant England team play football that some people don’t think our black players are English,” she said.

She recalled former England internationals Ian Wright and John Barnes, saying their English identity was not questioned in the same way.

“I remember back in the day when Ian Wright and John Barnes were playing, nobody was questioning whether they were English,” Badenoch said.

“We certainly didn’t have sitting MPs questioning whether they were English,” she added.

Badenoch warned against what she described as attempts to take Britain backwards, saying the country should not accept such divisions.

“We must not let these people take us backwards. That is not the country we are,” she said.

She also accused Reform UK MPs of openly questioning people’s identities, drawing a distinction between the party and the Conservatives.

“Reform MPs are openly questioning people’s identity. They are not like us. We are not like them,” Badenoch said.

“We are different. We are the Conservative Party,” she added.