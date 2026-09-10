Family seeks justice as butcher hacks 25-year old wife to death in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti–A meat seller, Ibrahim Sodiq, popularly known as Alfa Eleran, has allegedly hacked his 25-year old wife, Kehinde Onizeokaraga to death during a domestic dispute in Dalimore area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

It was gathered that the butcher attacked his wife with a machete during a heated argument while efforts were being made to resolve their marital differences.

Sources said the couple had gone to the residence of one Lamidi Salawu, a friend of the deceased’s father, who had offered to mediate in the couple’s unresolved domestic dispute.

However, the disagreement later escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Sodiq attacked his wife repeatedly with the machete, inflicting severe injuries that resulted in her death.

The suspect was said to have fled the scene immediately after the incident, while the deceased’s remains were reportedly taken away.

When contacted, the victim’s Cousin, Lawrence Yusuf alleged that Kehinde had been planning to leave the marriage after becoming suspicious that her clothes and underwear were disappearing from the house.

According to him, his Cousin had planned to travel to her sister’s residence in Idoani, Ondo State, on Thursday, September 10, but told her husband she was going to her sister’s place for work as part of her plans to leave the marriage.

Yusuf alleged that while preparing to leave Ado-Ekiti, Kehinde was invited to the residence of her father’s friend, Lamidi Salawu popularly known as “07” by the man’s wife, who told her that Lamidi wanted to see her.

He alleged that Kehinde went to the residence on Wednesday morning, unaware that her husband was also going to be there and that an attempt to resolve the marital disagreement later degenerated into the fatal attack.

He said some persons, including Salawu, his wife and the man who stood as Ibrahim’s father during the wedding ceremony, had been taken into police custody, while Ibrahim was still at large.

The victim’s cousin also alleged that the Ibrahim fled with Kehinde’s mobile phone, which he said the family believed contained information that could assist the police investigation.

“We want Sadiq to be found and arrested. We want justice for Kehinde. Her parents are in pains and my family is in serious agony. She didn’t deserve this”. He added

In a telephone conversation, Ekiti State Police Command Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu said he would call back with further details.