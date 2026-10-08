2027: Gov Yusuf reconciles Deputy Senate President Barau, Bichi

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reconciled Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and a member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Bichi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s media aide, Sanusi Bature, on Wednesday in Kano.

Bature said that the governor facilitated the reconciliation meeting which lasted for two hours on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the meeting provided an opportunity for the two prominent APC leaders to address their differences and discuss the need to work together for the collective interest of the party.

Barau represented Kano-North Senatorial District, while Bichi represented Bichi Federal Constituency, and Chairman House Committee on Appropriations.

The statement quoted the governor as urging the two political leaders and their supporters to bury their differences and grievances.

According to Yusuf, the success of the APC requires unity, mutual understanding and collective commitment among its leaders and members.

He underscored the importance of working together for the success of President Bola Tinubu and all the APC candidates in the elections.

The governor urged party members to put the overall interest of the party above individual differences.

“Political disagreements are part of democratic engagement, but such differences should not be allowed to undermine the unity, stability and progress of the party,” Yusuf was quoted as saying in the statement.

Yusuf stressed that the APC remained one family, adding all stakeholders have a responsibility to resolve internal crises through dialogue, consultation and mutual respect.

He enjoined supporters of the two leaders to embrace reconciliation, avoid inflammatory statements, character assassination and acts capable of promoting disuniting in the party.

Yusuf expressed confidence that the reconciliation would contribute to greater unity among APC members, and strengthen its collective efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Henceforth, I do not expect any of your supporters to come out and abuse one another. We must put a stop to these unnecessary distractions.

“The APC is set to win all elective positions in Kano come 2027 by God’s Grace,” Yusuf said.

The statement also quoted Barau and Bichi, as warning their supporters against fueling internal conflicts within the party in the state.

They assured their continued support, loyalty and commitment toward the success of the party at the poll in the state. (NAN)