Gombe NBA accuses AIG of extortion, police chief denies allegation

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gombe Branch, has called for an investigation into allegations of extortion, intimidation and unprofessional conduct levelled against the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Gombe, Emmanuel Agene.

The NBA also urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action if they are established.

Chairman of the Gombe NBA, Barrister Alhassan Mu’azu, made the call on Wednesday evening after the branch’s monthly congress attended by lawyers, elders and past leaders of the association in Gombe.

Mu’azu said the allegations followed a complaint by a member of the branch, Barrister E.S. Tizhe, who represented Ahmed Shuaibu Gara in a matter being investigated at the FCID Annex over an allegation of cyberbullying.

According to him, Tizhe had gone to the police facility to represent his client in accordance with the constitutional right of a person under investigation to legal representation.

Mu’azu cited Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees the right to counsel in criminal proceedings.

He alleged that money was demanded as a condition for Gara’s release on bail, describing such a demand, if established, as unlawful and unconstitutional.

The NBA chairman said the branch subsequently constituted a committee comprising senior members and elders to examine complaints concerning activities at the FCID Annex.

“We have been gathering information. It is not only that of Tizhe. The branch had to constitute a committee of bar leaders and elders of the branch to investigate the activities and alleged extortion that is ongoing,” he said.

Mu’azu said the committee had received information from other persons who allegedly had similar experiences and was preparing its report for submission to the appropriate authorities.

He further alleged that some lawyers had been subjected to embarrassing treatment while representing their clients at the police facility, insisting that the NBA would not remain silent if the allegations were substantiated.

“We are condemning this in the strongest terms. We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that these activities are properly investigated and that the AIG, if found wanting, must be prosecuted,” he said.

The NBA chairman said the branch was prepared to present whatever evidence it had to the police authorities or any competent investigative body.

He also disclosed that Tizhe had petitioned the IGP over the matter and that the petition was subsequently referred to the AIG for his response.

Mu’azu alleged that following the petition, Agene contacted him and asked him to appear before him.

“The AIG kept calling me as the chairman of the branch that I should come, as if he wanted to arrest me. That is wrong,” he alleged.

He said the NBA was awaiting the outcome of the IGP’s consideration of the petition, adding that the association could seek judicial redress if it was dissatisfied with the handling of the matter.

“If the Inspector-General of Police is not taking action, we are going to join hands with our President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“We are going to ensure that we sue not only the AIG FCID Annex, but, if no action is taken, the entire Nigerian Police Force, including the Police Service Commission,” he said.

Lawyer alleges N700,000 payments

In his petition to the IGP dated September 7, 2026, Tizhe of Habu Abdu & Co. alleged that his client was arrested on August 14, 2026, following a complaint involving alleged criminal mischief and criminal defamation of character.

The lawyer alleged that after his client’s statement was obtained, they were taken to the AIG’s office, where, he claimed, money was demanded for the suspect’s release.

According to the petition, the AIG allegedly told him that his client would be granted bail and asked the suspect to “drop some money.”

Tizhe alleged that his client initially paid ₦100,000.

He further alleged that he was asked to submit his Call to Bar certificate and NBA identification card as part of the bail process.

The lawyer said that after a surety was produced, he returned to collect the documents but alleged that they were not immediately released to him.

Tizhe also alleged that his client was asked to pay another ₦100,000 on August 17, while he personally paid ₦500,000 on August 20 following what he described as threats.

The petition further alleged that complainants seeking investigation of criminal complaints at the FCID Annex were sometimes required to pay between ₦50,000 and ₦100,000 before investigations could commence.

Tizhe consequently asked the IGP to intervene and investigate what he described as alleged extortion at the FCID Annex, Gombe.

AIG denies allegations

Responding to the petition, however, AIG Agene denied demanding or receiving money from Gara, his surety or the lawyer.

In a letter dated October 2, 2026, addressed to the IGP, Agene said the case involved an allegation of cyberbullying against Gara, adding that the suspect had made a statement during the investigation.

The AIG said the lawyer subsequently requested administrative bail for his client and that the conditions for bail were communicated to the parties.

He explained that the lawyer initially offered to stand as surety for the suspect but was informed that, as the suspect’s solicitor, he could not act as surety.

According to him, the lawyer later produced a police auditor, Usman Adamu, as surety.

Agene said he directed the lawyer to indicate that he knew the proposed surety and provide his Call to Bar certificate and identification card to facilitate the suspect’s production when required.

He maintained that the documents were voluntarily submitted and denied that their submission was connected to any demand for money.

“The AIG Force CID Annex Gombe neither had discussion of any money and/or received same from both the suspect, the surety and the solicitor,” Agene stated.

He challenged the lawyer to produce evidence to substantiate the allegation that money was demanded or collected.

The AIG also alleged that investigators subsequently had difficulty reaching the surety after the suspect’s release.

Agene further accused the lawyer and the suspect of attempting to use social media to intimidate persons in pursuit of financial compensation, alleging that similar accusations had previously been made against the FCID Annex in 2025.

He described the extortion allegation as an attempt to tarnish his reputation and questioned why he would demand ₦50,000, as alleged, after years of service in the police force.

Agene insisted that he neither demanded nor received money from the suspect, the surety or the lawyer.

He also asked the lawyer to appear with the suspect and surety for the continuation of the investigation.

The AIG further warned that the lawyer could face legal action over alleged obstruction of an offender and defamation of character if the matter was not resolved.

The allegations made by the NBA and the lawyer have not been judicially established, while the AIG has expressly denied wrongdoing. The matter remains subject to any investigation or other lawful proceedings that may follow.