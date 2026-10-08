Trump to give Elon Musk top US science medal

File: Elon Musk

President Donald Trump will present close ally Elon Musk and other tech bosses with the top US scientific award at a ceremony on Thursday, the White House said.

Google co-founder Sergei Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD chief Lisa Su will also receive the National Medal of Science at the “Science: A New Golden Age” summit.

Computer mogul Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will get the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the top award in its field.

“The Trump Administration is grateful for the contributions of these incredible leaders in science and technology. These recipients are helping ensure America keeps leading the world in innovation,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement to AFP on Wednesday.

Space X and Tesla tycoon Musk has returned to Trump’s good graces after they fell out last year over his role heading the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.

He was also the biggest donor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Musk and Huang were both at Trump’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

Along with other tech bosses they were also at the White House last week for talks in which tech chiefs promised to self-regulate against possible threats from artificial intelligence.

Trump has dismissed warnings that AI could wipe out humanity, insisting it is crucial for what he calls the “Golden Age” of the US economy in his second term.

But Trump’s Republican Party could lose control of Congress in midterm elections next month amid voter concerns over the Iran war and the cost of living.

AFP