Barely one year old streaming platform, The Plug Network, continues to grow from strength to strength with its service available via the web and app and a build-up of a global community of subscribers.

The streaming platform, first conceived in late 2020 by real estate entrepreneur Thony Edouard, now offers contents in various categories including movies, TV shows, talk shows, and documentaries. The service also streams live concerts across all platforms and is accessible in over 1000 devices including iOS and android devices.

Thony Edouard, who is the founder and CEO of New York-based Edouard Equity real estate firm explained that The Plug Network, as a video streaming service, is designed to appeal to all “pristine cultures, ethnicity and communities.”

The streaming platform, which has on its website (www.theplugnetwork.come), over 60 contents across the categories, has become an emerging streaming giant with a growing subscriber base that is global and well diversified within its first year of operation.

“Our focus is to increase our content considerably before 2023,” the Plug Network boss affirmed.



According to him, the streaming service is focused on production of original content of award-winning quality and will not settle for less.



“While we are not in competition with any other organisation, we want to be known for quality production and streaming service that gives subscribers satisfaction,” he stated.

Edouard who attributed the push to found a streaming service to his drive for entrepreneurship said the opportunity was a low-hanging fruit during the Covid-19 pandemic.



His real estate business which focuses on affordable luxury houses took a big hit in 2020, he said.



“We took a loss for two years running now and I am even thinking of walking away from real estate,” he disclosed, but added that as an entrepreneur it was natural for him to think about new areas to invest in.



“Before Covid-19, I had an idea to start my own streaming platform. The pandemic further gave me an impetus. After many trials, now we have it, The Plug Network,” he stated.