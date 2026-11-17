By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo sought President Bola Tinubu’s support for his daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, to become governor of Ogun State but turned against the president after the request was unsuccessful.

Fayose made the allegation on Monday during an interview on TVC while reacting to Obasanjo’s criticism of Tinubu’s administration and its economic reforms.

The former governor claimed that Obasanjo approached former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba to help persuade Tinubu to support his daughter’s governorship ambition. According to Fayose, Obasanjo’s decision to welcome Tinubu during the president’s visit to Ogun State in April 2026 was connected to the ambition.

He said, “You know Iyabo Obasanjo, Obasanjo’s daughter. Obasanjo went to Chief Aremo Olusegun Osoba to help him beg Tinubu so that Iyabo Obasanjo would become governor of Ogun State.

“That was the reason Obasanjo came to welcome President Tinubu.

“The moment that did not work, Obasanjo simply remembered what Osoba wrote about him in his book and went to reply to him because what he wanted did not fly.

“He will go and be begging behind the scene; when he does not get it, he will attack you.”

Fayose also dismissed Obasanjo’s criticisms of the Tinubu administration, saying the former president had a history of finding fault with successive administrations and seeking attention.

“We are overrating Obasanjo. That is the truth. It is a style. Nobody gets it done better than Obasanjo in life. If anybody wants to talk, it is either Obasanjo or nobody,” he said.

“Obasanjo still wants attention, and he sees no good in anyone. That is the truth. If you look at Obasanjo, he criticised Yar’Adua and Jonathan.

“In fact, he made himself an enemy of Jonathan. The moment he does not follow a day-to-day taking of permission from him, Obasanjo becomes uncomfortable.”

Fayose further recalled that Obasanjo welcomed Tinubu to Ogun State in April 2026 for the inauguration of the Gateway International Cargo Airport, where he reportedly wore a matching outfit with the President and spoke favourably about him.

Iyabo Obasanjo, a former senator and daughter of the ex-president, declared interest in the Ogun governorship race in February 2026 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She later suspended her ambition after the party adopted Senator Solomon Adeola as its consensus candidate and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose and Obasanjo have had a long-running political disagreement, with both men exchanging criticisms and allegations publicly over the years.