Ifie-kporo Community in Warri South Local Government Area has faulted the delineation report uploaded on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The community demanded the inclusion of Ijala Ward, arguing that some areas allocated wards were not as large as theirs.

Vice Chairman of Ifiekporo Community, Mr Jolomi Enonuya, in a statement, warned that the threat to cripple the country’s economy remained strong if the report was not revised.

According to him, since the creation of Warri South Local Government Area in 1991, governments at all levels had refused to acknowledge the numerical growth and economic viability of Ifiekporo, Ajaetan, Ikeren and Utunwa.

Enonuya reminded the Federal Government that oil facilities, including oil fields operated by Conoil and Seplat, petroleum depots belonging to Matrix Energy Ltd, AYM Shafa, Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Parker Oil, A & E Petrol, and Keonamex Oil and Gas, as well as the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), were located in their communities.

He said: “What is the rationale behind INEC uploading three wards for the riverbank of Warri GRA, a marketplace where people come to do business and return to their respective homes in Ogbe-Ijoh and neighbouring LGAs, but not doing the same for Ijala (comprising Ifie, Ajaetan, Ikeren and Utunwa)?

“It is with a great sense of anger and utter displeasure that I call on President Bola Tinubu and INEC to immediately address the lopsided units and wards uploaded on INEC’s portal as they relate to Warri South Local Government Area.

“Since the creation of this LGA in 1991, the government and leaders of Warri South have refused to acknowledge our numerical growth and economic viability, which are what have conferred oil-producing status on this LGA.

“This Ijala axis of the Warri Islands has four communities and hosts oil companies, including the Warri Refinery. It also has arable lands, which are the mainstay of Warri South today.

“The demand for the creation of Ijala Ward from the existing Obodo/Omadino Ward is legitimate because we have the numerical and economic strength to become a stand-alone ward.

“For clarity, Obodo and Omadino are two autonomous communities in Warri South. The other communities are Ifie, Ajaetan, Ikeren, Utunwa, Ubeji, Egbokodo, Orere-Uluba, Ubiro, Aja-Osolo, Uwakeno, Ugboritseduwa, Ubarira, Ugbikoko and Jaluwa-Efueye.

“When the Supreme Court-ordered ward delineation commenced in 2023, INEC officials visited our communities to carry out their fieldwork.

“But to our greatest disappointment, in all the proposals INEC shared with ethnic stakeholders, not a single ward was proposed for us. Frustratingly, we are still pegged back in Obodo/Omadino Ward.

“Is INEC telling us that we have not increased numerically since 1991? Is INEC telling us that only those with dollars and violent tendencies are fit to be allotted wards?

“Allotting Ijala Ward to us based on what INEC uploaded on its portal is non-negotiable, and it is now or never. Otherwise, we will speak the only language the Federal Government understands – crippling the economy.”