Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has said Nigeria is paying a heavy economic price for negative narratives, misinformation and damaging perceptions about the country.

Negative stories, he said, are not merely public relations problems. They discourage investors, constrain businesses, and drive away skilled talent.

Oyedele spoke at the ongoing 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He identified public trust as a critical factor in attracting investment, sustaining businesses and securing citizens’ support for government policies.

According to him, trust is the currency that underpins economic activities and determines whether citizens cooperate with government, investors commit capital and businesses expand.

Oyedele said, “Trust is the one currency that sits beneath all the other currencies. When trust is strong, citizens cooperate, capital flows, businesses invest, and reforms get a fair hearing. When trust is weak, even sound policies meet suspicion, and every explanation sounds like an excuse.”

The minister said the economic consequences of negative narratives are often overlooked. The country could lose investments and valuable human capital when its public image was dominated by stories of failure and hopelessness.

He cited damaging perceptions expressed in phrases such as “Nigeria is finished”, “Nigeria is a scam”, and “Nigeria happened to me”, warning that such narratives could influence investment decisions and undermine confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

Oyedele further explained that the cost went beyond reputational damage. Investors demand higher returns to compensate for perceived risks, businesses postpone expansion plans, and talented Nigerians seek opportunities elsewhere.

He, however, acknowledged that citizens have the right to expose government failures, demand accountability and draw attention to the difficulties they faced. Responsible communication, he insisted, must not be confused with suppressing criticism.

The country’s story must reflect both its challenges and progress, he added. Government and businesses could not rely on publicity to conceal poor performance or substitute communication for service delivery.

“We cannot communicate our way out of conflicts,” he said.

Oyedele stressed that public communication must be backed by measurable results. Citizens judged government not by announcements or budgetary provisions but by what they experienced.

The minister noted that the disconnect between government claims and citizens’ everyday experiences had contributed to distrust, making it difficult for even well-intentioned policies to gain public acceptance.

He used the public’s response to declining inflation figures to illustrate the challenge. Although the October 2026 inflation rate was reported at 14.06 per cent, the lowest in six years, many Nigerians remain unconvinced because prices of essential commodities such as bread and milk were still high.

Oyedele equally explained that a decline in inflation did not mean prices were falling but that the rate at which prices increased was slowing down. Failure to explain that distinction, he said, could deepen frustration and create expectations that further influence market behaviour.

In the controversy surrounding the government’s tax reforms, Oyedele said misinformation had distorted the intention and benefits of the measures, including provisions designed to protect small businesses and exempt low-income earners.

Some of the people the reforms were intended to benefit had opposed them because of misleading information, he said, underscoring the need for clear and sustained public engagement.

“Facts do not defend themselves,” he said, adding that “in a contest between a careful explanation and a frightening headline, the headline wins.”

The minister also expressed concern about social media platforms, where sensational and divisive content often attracts more attention than factual corrections.

“Outrage pays, correction does not,” he said.

He warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence had made the spread of misinformation more dangerous, as convincing images, voices and documents could now be fabricated and circulated rapidly.

Oyedele urged public relations and communication professionals to become involved in policy formulation from the beginning rather than being brought in only when government or businesses faced communication crises.

He challenged media organisations, influencers and other information gatekeepers to take greater responsibility for the content they circulate.

“Verify before you amplify. Correct as loudly as you reported when you make mistakes. Hold good news and bad news to the same standard of proof,” he urged.

He also called on government institutions and businesses to make policy and economic information accessible, respond to public complaints and measure the effectiveness of their communication by whether people understood the message and could see the results.

Oyedele maintained that the credibility of any national or corporate narrative ultimately depended on the lived experiences of the people, not the volume of publicity deployed to promote it. “Experiencing is knowing,” he said.