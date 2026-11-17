Brazil’s player Vinicius Junior (L) dribbles past Singapore’s players during the Mizuho Blue Challenge Kallang Football Series international friendly match in Singapore on November 17, 2026. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Vinicius Junior hit a 12-minute hat-trick in the first half as Brazil turned on the style in a 7-0 trouncing of Singapore on Tuesday.

Endrick, Estevao, Rayan and substitute Allan also scored as the South Americans brushed aside the hosts with a dominant performance at the National Stadium.

Brazil were much changed from their 3-2 loss to Japan on Saturday in which manager Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha were shown red cards, with Vinicius one of only four players retaining their places in the starting line-up.

Bruno Guimaraes took over as skipper and set up the opener after nine minutes, playing a quick pass to Vinicius who wrong-footed Singapore captain Hariss Harun with his first touch before despatching a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud.

The Real Madrid forward notched his second in the 15th minute after a quick counter-attack as Endrick laid the ball off for his unmarked team-mate to slot home.

Vinicius was denied by Izwan shortly afterwards but he completed his hat-trick in the 21st minute when he was found unmarked in the six-yard box by Estevao’s low centre.

Rayan had an effort disallowed for offside but Endrick added to Brazil’s lead in the 31st minute with a low effort from range which found the bottom right corner.

Estevao also had a goal disallowed for a foul by Vinicius but the Chelsea winger added to Brazil’s tally just after the interval with a deflected shot from the edge of the box.

Rayan rocked the crossbar soon after but the endeavour of the Bournemouth forward was rewarded in the 65th minute when he rounded substitute goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari to make it 6-0.

Brazil rang the changes in the closing stages and Allan came off the bench to grab the seventh goal in the 74th minute.

Speaking in the absence of the suspended Ancelotti, Brazil assistant Francesco Mauri lauded the commitment shown by Vinicius.

“His attitude was fantastic. As we discussed before the match, you shouldn’t focus solely on the quality of the opponents, you just have to give your absolute best,” said the Italian.

“He was a constant threat, providing great depth to our attack. He forced the opposition to double-mark him, which in turn allowed us to defend a bit more effectively.”

Despite lengthy travel for the friendlies in Singapore, Mauri felt the effort had been worthwhile for the squad’s development.

“Before the game, we told the players that it was really important to finish in the best way in these November FIFA dates because after this we have to wait until March for our next games, so it’s good to go home with a good feeling,” he said.