Femi Ajasa

Co-founder of BudgIT, Oluseun Onigbinde, Lawyer and human rights activist Deji Adeyanju, on-air personality Oladotun Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, and former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad are among public figures who have mourned the death of Vanguard Media Limited’s online editor, Olufemi Ajasa, who died on Sunday at the age of 44.

The deceased’s death was announced by Vanguard Media Limited, which said he passed away at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

In a statement, the newspaper’s editor, Eze Anaba, described Ajasa’s death as a major loss to the organisation and the journalism profession, noting his contributions to the growth of its digital operations and online journalism.

Reacting to his death on Tuesday, Onigbinde said, “What a loss. This is a shocking exit. He always stayed in touch for data. May memories remain blessed.”

Adeyanju, in a tribute shared on Facebook, described Ajasa as a longtime friend and brother, saying they shared a close relationship for nearly two decades.

He wrote, “We shared a close friendship for nearly two decades, and losing such a trusted ally to the cold hands of death is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the entire Vanguard Newspaper team for this irreparable loss. I will always hold onto the wonderful memories of our travels together and the countless ideas we exchanged.

“The kindhearted never truly die—they live on in our hearts forever. May God comfort his loved ones, and may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Do2dtun, who worked with Cool FM, also expressed grief over Ajasa’s death in a post on X, describing him as an exceptional journalist who maintained professionalism in his work.

He said Ajasa refused to accept money to publish a blackmail-related story against him, adding that the journalist declined attempts to persuade him to run the report.

“Femi Ajasa, your loss broke me. You are an amazing journalist, never biased and you were a professional to the core. You never used your pen for evil,” he wrote.

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said he had known Ajasa since 2016 and valued his professionalism, dedication to journalism and warmth towards people.

In a post on X, Ahmad said the journalist’s death was a painful loss to his family, friends and the Nigerian media industry.

“I have had the privilege of knowing and sharing a friendship with Mr. Ajasa since 2016. Over the years, I came to appreciate his professionalism, dedication to journalism and the warmth with which he related with people. His passing is a painful loss, not only to his family and loved ones but also to the Nigerian media industry, where he made meaningful contributions,” he wrote.

Director of New Media and Strategic Communication of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Theo Aguda, also described Ajasa as a friend and brother.

“In Femi, I have lost a dear friend and brother. His absence leaves a void that words cannot fill. Good night Femi, Until we meet at the feet of the Master,” he wrote.

Other tributes came from broadcaster Rufai Oseni, who described the news as sad. Ayodele Lawal Adio, the African Democratic Congress candidate for Eti-Osa Constituency II, described Ajasa as a gentleman and gifted journalist.

Demola Olarewaju, a senior political aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, also described the late editor as a good man and a professional who was always willing to share work-related information.

Ajasa began his journalism career as a photojournalist with National Mirror in 2012 before joining Vanguard in December 2013 as an online reporter and content developer.

He later worked with TheNewsGuru.com as online editor and head of digital operations and subsequently joined Pulse as an editorial quality assurance manager in December 2021.

He returned to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, a position he held until his death.

A service of songs and wake-keep in his honour will hold on Thursday, November 19, at 5pm, at 14 Sylvia Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos.