By Dickson Omobola

British Airways Flight BA75 from Heathrow, London, to Lagos, Nigeria, veered off the runway shortly before take-off today.

The aircraft, which had up to 215 passengers on board, was subsequently grounded, resulting in the cancellation of the flight.

Pictures shared with The Sun showed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner stranded, with its nose wheel stuck in a grass verge.

According to The Sun, emergency services raced to the scene of the stranded aircraft, which had sparked disruption at the airport.

Airport sources suggested to The Sun that pilot error could have been responsible for the incident, which occurred at about 10.40am.

A source told The Sun, “The packed plane was all set to go and had pushed back from its stand, taxiing to the runway for take-off to Lagos.

“Bafflingly, the plane appears to have simply been driven off the tarmac onto a grass verge. It is hard to understand what could be to blame for this, other than a most basic pilot error.

“There are red faces all around the airline, and a hefty task clearing up the mess and looking after hundreds of disgruntled passengers who were strapped in their seats for lift-off.”

British Airways told The Sun, “We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight. Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right.”